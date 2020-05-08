Prep Football | Carbondale's Macey Davis setting a new standard as kicker

Known by her nickname, “Money,” Macey Davis has also been referred to as the drill sergeant of the Carbondale football team.
Holding herself and others accountable is just one of the many great traits that Davis possesses. Having a big leg on the football field is another one of Davis’ many notable talents, while also making it look effortless in the classroom with a 4.2 GPA. Davis’ hard work on and off the field hasn’t gone unnoticed by her teammates and coaches.
“It’s not too often you’ll meet a person with as much drive and passion as Macey,” said Terriers coach Bryan Lee. “It’s also not often you’ll have a kicker yell at the varsity quarterback if he doesn’t have the laces facing the right direction on one of her kicks.”
Competing in a male-driven sport isn’t an opportunity that many young women are presented with in high school. Davis created an opportunity for herself after growing up playing a different type of football...soccer.
After a successful freshman season playing soccer, Davis decided to participate in private football camps to practice field goals and kickoffs heading into her sophomore year. Accuracy has always been a strength for Davis, and with that came a very confident email sent out to Coach Lee explaining why she’d make a perfect fit for his football team.
“It still goes down as one of the greatest emails I’ve ever received,” said Lee. “Macey started off the email by saying she’s interested in joining the team and ended it by saying that she’s pretty much money from inside the 45-yard line.”
Davis joined the Terriers football team in 2018 and has since forced Lee and his coaching staff to completely restructure their special teams packages to include eight different onside kick variations.
Want to talk about a weapon? Davis successfully converted 13 onside kicks during her junior season that basically allowed the Terriers to begin each half on offense — an offense that had no problem putting points on the scoreboard a season ago when the Terriers finished with eight wins for the third-consecutive year.
“Getting 13 onside kicks is like a linebacker forcing 13 turnovers,” said Lee. “If we were talking about a defensive player that forced that many turnovers, we’d see them on an all-state team.”
How does Davis’ skill set match up to other kickers that have come through this area you might ask?
Outside of former Johnston City High School kicker Nico Gualdoni, Davis is the best kicker her coach has seen play in the area. Gualdoni and Davis possess a lot of the same tools that make a great kicker, which ultimately led Gualdoni signing on to kick for the Salukis back in 2016.
The same skill set that Davis possesses has opened the eyes of Ivy Schools like Princeton, but a great story comes from a Washington University coach who showed his players some of Davis’ kicking highlights.
“The way that I heard the story is that when the Washington players saw the tape they told their coach they needed a kicker like the one in the video...except that him was a her in the form of Macey kicking the football,” said Lee.
A players and coaches relationship is one thing, but the chemistry between Davis and Lee is on a whole other level of calming each other down before, after, and sometimes during games. Davis credits her coach for being a mentor and having the ability to calm her nerves before games when she’s stressing over academics.
Davis repays the favor by drilling home extra points and field goals, while also placing the football on the 35-yard line if that’s where her coach wants it. A not-so-simple accuracy drill for Davis includes hitting the football off the field goal post on command. The power comes from all the soccer drills and running Davis does to keep up her already impressive leg strength.
“Having built the relationship I have with Coach Lee and my teammates has been so great,” said Davis. “There are a lot of rowdy boys on the team, so I just tend to stick to myself and support everyone as much as I can.”
Davis has since become a role model for younger girls in the community that have approached her about kicking. Much like Serena or Venus Williams dominating on the tennis court, it’s not everyday you see a girl — let alone anyone — nailing 54-yard field goals.
“Macey has injected a whole new great attitude into this football program,” Lee added. “She’s also a part of social clubs and hyper involved in helping her teammates map out what they need to do in the classrooms in order to create college opportunities for themselves.”
The word “enlightening” came to mind for Davis when describing her time as the Terriers kicking specialist. The next step following her senior year is searching for the right college that best fits her academic and athletic future.
“Being an honorary student I was so used to seeing the same 20 people in class, but ever since I joined the football team it was like I met a whole other part of the school,” said Davis. “Through them I’ve built some of the best relationships.”
One question for Lee and Terriers fans should be where to find the next Macey Davis?
