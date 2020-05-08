Prep Football | Carbondale's Macey Davis setting a new standard as kicker

“The way that I heard the story is that when the Washington players saw the tape they told their coach they needed a kicker like the one in the video...except that him was a her in the form of Macey kicking the football,” said Lee.

A players and coaches relationship is one thing, but the chemistry between Davis and Lee is on a whole other level of calming each other down before, after, and sometimes during games. Davis credits her coach for being a mentor and having the ability to calm her nerves before games when she’s stressing over academics.

Davis repays the favor by drilling home extra points and field goals, while also placing the football on the 35-yard line if that’s where her coach wants it. A not-so-simple accuracy drill for Davis includes hitting the football off the field goal post on command. The power comes from all the soccer drills and running Davis does to keep up her already impressive leg strength.

“Having built the relationship I have with Coach Lee and my teammates has been so great,” said Davis. “There are a lot of rowdy boys on the team, so I just tend to stick to myself and support everyone as much as I can.”