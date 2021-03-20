Prep Football | Carterville blows past Anna-Jonesboro in shutout

Carterville’s defense got a big interception from senior Jaxon Allen in the first quarter that set up Sumner’s second touchdown. The Lions held A-J to 58 yards in the first half and forced a turnover on downs when the Wildcats had their best drive of 61 yards to open the third quarter.

Downen and the offense took over at their own 3-yard line and drove 97 yards for Downen and Anderson’s final touchdown. The senior duo missed on a couple of deep shots in the first half, but finally connected on a 45-yard score in the second quarter to move ahead 36-0.

“I waited too long on the first couple misses,” Downen said. “Coach just said to throw a little sooner, so I threw a little sooner and (Anderson) got a good amount of space between him and the corner and was wide open for the touchdown, felt great.”

“We just told him hey man, just catch it and throw it up,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “Bryce may be the best athlete on the field, just get rid of it and let him go make a play and that’s exactly what he did.”

Anna-Jonesboro’s plan on offense was to run the ball 42 times behind senior quarterback Carson Pengress. Pengress completed 2-of-4 pass attempts for six yards before junior Gavin Osman took over behind center in the fourth quarter.