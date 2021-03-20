Prep Football | Carterville blows past Anna-Jonesboro in shutout

CARTERVILLE — Call it a home field advantage.
Carterville showed no mercy to Anna-Jonesboro in a 43-0 shutout on Saturday at Lions Field. The Lions shot out to a 36-0 halftime lead and earned a running clock after senior quarterback Eli Downen found senior receiver Bryce Anderson for a 28-yard touchdown at the 1:22 mark of the third quarter.
Downen and Anderson connected for two touchdown passes while senior running back Preston Sumner earned his statline of 11 carries, 138 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Sumner, a 6-2 power back weighing in at 212 pounds, was best described by his quarterback after the game.
“In practice I know none of these guys want to tackle him,” Downen said. “I can’t even imagine how those guys feel over there on A-J trying to tackle him. He’s just a load, I mean he’s fast, he gets around the corner he’s gone, you get him inside the tackles he’s going to run kids over… it’s just the way it is.”
Sumner ran like somebody stole his lunch money. His first carry of the game went for 52 yards before capping off the opening drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. After a 15-yard rushing score from Downen, Carterville extended its lead to 23-0 at the 11:53 mark of the second quarter when Sumner scored his second touchdown from 10 yards out.
Sumner wasn’t done. His 10th carry and third score of the half came from 45 yards out to give Carterville a 29-0 lead with 6:15 remaining. The Lions drove the field and scored on all five of their possessions in the first half: 71, 25, 71, 87 and 45 yard drives.
Carterville’s defense got a big interception from senior Jaxon Allen in the first quarter that set up Sumner’s second touchdown. The Lions held A-J to 58 yards in the first half and forced a turnover on downs when the Wildcats had their best drive of 61 yards to open the third quarter.
Downen and the offense took over at their own 3-yard line and drove 97 yards for Downen and Anderson’s final touchdown. The senior duo missed on a couple of deep shots in the first half, but finally connected on a 45-yard score in the second quarter to move ahead 36-0.
“I waited too long on the first couple misses,” Downen said. “Coach just said to throw a little sooner, so I threw a little sooner and (Anderson) got a good amount of space between him and the corner and was wide open for the touchdown, felt great.”
“We just told him hey man, just catch it and throw it up,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “Bryce may be the best athlete on the field, just get rid of it and let him go make a play and that’s exactly what he did.”
Anna-Jonesboro’s plan on offense was to run the ball 42 times behind senior quarterback Carson Pengress. Pengress completed 2-of-4 pass attempts for six yards before junior Gavin Osman took over behind center in the fourth quarter.
Carterville sophomore Jordan Cordes put the finishing touches on the Wildcats when he sacked Osman late in the fourth quarter. That gave the ball back to the Lions offense to complete the first shutout for Carterville since 2014.
“I’m so proud of that group, they deserve all of the success, Diel said. “They stuck with it and the guys that stuck with us were rewarded today.”
The Lions turn their attention to playing Nashville at home next Saturday. A matchup Downen remembers well from the last time these two schools met.
“Last year they were up on us big at half then we started to make a comeback and ended up losing by three,” Downen said. “They’re a really good team, solid everywhere and know what they’re doing over there, so it should be a good game.”
