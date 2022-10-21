Prep Football | Carterville crushes Harrisburg

Carterville capped off an undefeated regular season with a dominating effort at Harrisburg’s Taylor Field Friday night, knocking off the Bulldogs 49-7 to finish a perfect 9-0.

The Lions rolled to a 42-7 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of Harrisburg turnovers and the rushing of senior Bryce Smith. Smith rushed 20 times for 111 yards in the first two quarters, scoring five of Carterville’s six first-half touchdowns.

“He’s such a physical runner and that offensive line is physical and we found some good matchups with what we were trying to do,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “That may be one of the best first halves we’ve played this season. To come out in week nine and dominate in all phases was awesome to see.”

The Lions now wait on the Class 4A playoff pairings set to be released Saturday night by the IHSA starting at 8 pm.

“We talk about 9-0 but that isn’t the finish, we’re just getting started,” Diel said. “I don’t care who comes to Lions’ Field next Saturday we’ll give them everything we’ve got.”

The Bulldogs (5-4) will also be paying attention to the post-season announcement as they wait to see who their first-round opponent in Class 3A will be.

Carterville wasted little time triggering a continuous clock in the second half when quarterback Andrew Hellriegel hooked up with Peyton Bittle for a 37-yard scoring strike just over a minute into the third quarter.

Smith had scoring runs of 1, 2, 3, 5 and 12 yards in the first half as Hellriegel connected with Blake Burkey from 24 yards out to account for the Lions’ other touchdown.

Harrisburg’s lone score came on a seven-yard run by Ross Rider a minute into the second quarter.

“We knew we had something special coming into the season and I think we’ve done a really good job of taking things one week at a time and I feel like that why we are in this position right now,” Diel said.