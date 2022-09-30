Prep Football | Carterville crushes Nashville in SIRR Mississippi game

CARTERVILLE – When you hear someone say “he wouldn’t be denied,” they might have had Carterville’s Bryce Smith in mind during the second half Friday night.

Smith rushed for 183 of his 214 yards after halftime as the Lions clinched an IHSA playoff spot and no worse than a tie for the SIRR Mississippi title with a 28-7 defeat of Nashville at Lions Field.

About the only thing Smith didn’t do was score a touchdown, but it’s pretty certain Carterville (6-0, 3-0) wouldn’t have crossed the goal line twice after halftime without his dogged work. More than half of his yardage came after initial contact, including 35 and 38-yard runs that marked a 136-yard third quarter.

The first run set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Andrew Hellriegel three minutes into the third quarter for a 21-7 advantage. That came three plays after the first of four second half turnovers by the Hornets (4-2, 1-1) set up a 40-yard field.

Smith uncorked his second long run later in the period, leading to Hellriegel’s 12-yard scoring strike to Blake Burkey 52 seconds into the fourth quarter that settled the issue. Hellriegel finished 8 of 17 for 80 yards and added 44 yards on the ground.

Nashville quarterback J.T. Malawy hit 15 of 25 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the Hornets managed just 55 yards on 31 rushes.

Nashville controlled most of the first quarter behind its no-huddle, rapid-fire attack that squeezed off some plays 13 seconds after the previous snap. It ran 24 of 27 plays in one first half stretch, finally initiating scoring at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter.

Malawy dropped back to throw off play-action from the Carterville 37 and found Carson Cook yards behind any defender. Cook caught the ball around the 15 and waltzed into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Lions’ response was quick and decisive. Hellriegel appeared to gain a first down on 3rd-and-2, but was spotted a yard shy on a decision that created some groaning among the large home crowd.

That was replaced moments later by the sound of the Carterville cannon firing after Hellriegel blazed 51 untouched yards up the middle for a 7-7 tie with 6:21 remaining.

Another big play by Hellriegel gave the Lions their first lead in the final minute. After suffering a 9-yard sack to the Hornets’ 30, Hellriegel converted 3rd-and-19 with a strike on a post pattern to Nolan Hartford, who caught the ball in stride at the 5 for a 14-7 advantage with 41.1 seconds left.

Outgained 232-145 and out-possessed by nearly 4 ½ minutes by an opponent which squeezed off 13 more snaps in the half, Carterville still led at halftime because it made two big plays.