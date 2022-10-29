Prep Football | Carterville defeats Geneseo in Class 4A playoff game

CARTERVILLE — When comparing the two schools, Geneseo has a much larger enrollment than Carterville (849-to-641) and plays in a much larger-school conference - the Western Big 6. The Maple Leafs were also a bigger team physically than the Lions, but that did not help them Saturday in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The boys from west Williamson County proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that it can play - and beat - bigger schools, and proceeded to do just that, pummeling Geneseo, 36-7.

Now 10-0 overall, Carterville will play host to Coal City from the Kankakee area next weekend. The Maple Leafs' season ends at 5-5. To add insult to injury, they had a five-hour plus drive home.

"What a fun game to be a part of," said Lions head coach Brett Diel shortly after the win. "I knew when the draw came out last Saturday that Geneseo would be a physical team. I had to make sure that we were locked in. It was hard to get a gauge of just how good they were because they were going up against Class 7A teams during the regular season.

"Three of their opponents won playoff games Friday night. It's just a different level," Diel said. "The physicality is something we haven't seen, but man, our guys responded."

The Lions allowed only one score all day.

"Our defensive staff had a great week," Diel said. "Coach (Sean) Jeralds, Coach (Jake) Wakey and Coach (Nathan) Bittle take charge of the defense. I called it for 13 years, but now I have removed myself almost completely. I focus 100% on the offense."

Diel said the defensive game plan was complex.

"But our kids figured it out," he said. "It got to a point where our guys on the sidelines were calling out their plays before they ran them. So, hats off to them. When you get to the playoffs, if you can stop the run and play defense, you have a shot."

Offensively, the Lions also performed admirably.

"I think our offense is diverse enough to take what the defense gives," Diel said. "It was a little bit tough to run at Geneseo today. They were pretty big and strong, but I thought our quarterback (senior Andrew Hellriegel) and receivers (seniors Blake Burkey, Peyton Bittle and Nolan Hartford) went to work. When we needed a conversion, we got it. We made a lot of big plays with an athletic receiving corps."

Diel said he though the plays of the game came midway through the second period.

Facing a fourth-and-three from near midfield, Diel elected to punt. Junior Braden Wakey pinned the Maple Leafs inside the 2-yard-line. On the first running play, fullback Jeron Neal got popped by defensive end Jordan Cordes, who forced a fumble and the ball rolled into the end zone, where it was recovered by Nolan Hartford for the touchdown. That put the Lions up by two scores at 15-0.

"That one right there was a game-changer because I was considering going for it on fourth down," Diel said. If it was fourth-and-one, I would've gone for it, but with it fourth-and-three, I thought that's just too far and I couldn't take that risk. What a great play by our special teams. That's what you have to do. Everyone's got to chip in."

The Lions jumped out to an 8-0 lead with 3:36 to play in the first quarter when senior Peyton Bittle caught a 12-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel. After Geneseo jumped off sides, Diel elected to go for two points instead of kicking the extra point. Senior running back Bryce Smith bulled into the end zone for the extra two points.

The fumble recovery for a touchdown and point-after-kick by Riley Crain made it 15-0 with 5:27 left in the half.

The Maple Leafs got on the scoreboard at the 1:18 mark of the second period when Jaden Weinzieri bolted to paydirt from eight yards out. The extra-point kick from Braeden Possin was good to cut the deficit to eight at 15-7.

Carterville made it a two-score lead again on its opening possession in the third quarter when Smith forced his way in for the score from eight yards out at the 9:35 mark. The PAT was good to increase the lead to 22-7.

"We've come out of the locker room very strong all year," Diel said. "I think the first possession of the second half is the most important drive of the game, and I tell our kids that. Almost every time in that opening drive of the third quarter this season we have marched it down and scored."

The Lions got on the scoreboard again with 4:15 to go in the third period when Smith rumbled in from two yards out. That score was set up by an interception from Bittle at the Geneseo 45.

"That (interception) was a big momentum play for us," Bittle said. "We were able to punch it in and that gave us a three-touchdown lead."

The senior Maple Leafs may have been bigger in stature, but the Lions were up to the challenge.

"We have athletes, including one of the best quarterbacks and running backs around in Andrew and Bryce. We always find a way to win. We're going to enjoy this one for a couple of days and then get back to work to get ready for Coal City."

The Lions tacked on a final score with 7:49 to play in the game when Smith blasted his way in from one yard out. Crain's PAT was good for a 36-7 lead.

Many of Carterville's scores were set up by the short-to-medium passing game. Blake Burkey caught 10 passes from Hellriegel for 86 yards. Bittle caught seven passes for 110 yards and a score. Hartford had four catches for 54 yards. Smith also caught one pass for 12 yards.

"We're going to have to throw the ball from here on out," Diel said. "In the playoffs, we're not just going to push people around. This 4A bracket is a grinder and I'm happy to see 16 of those teams in the bracket leave. Now, it's down to 16 of us and it doesn't get any easier. I think each week is going to be a little bit harder, as it should be."

"We're going to have to make sure we continue to get a little bit better because the moment we think we've got it all figured out ... we don't," Diel said. "Each week, we have to get locked in. It can be exhausting, but that's what makes the playoffs great. There's nothing better than high school football playoffs. You have to earn this spot. Every week, it's a fight. And I love it. We want to earn everything. We had to earn it today and we will try to earn it next week."

Statistically speaking, Smith finished with 115 yards on 27 carries. Hellriegel completed 22-of-31 passes for 262 yards, one TD and one interception.

Geneseo quarterback AJ Weller completed 7-of-18 passes for 93 yards and one interception. The Maple Leafs rushed for less than 100 yards on the ground.