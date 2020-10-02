Prep Football | Carterville holds scrimmage under Friday night lights

“Some people aren’t even doing this. They’re just at home, not even doing anything. Coming out here with the team is pretty good.”

While states around Illinois are playing a season with plans to crown state champions in December, the IHSA remains resolute with its goal of playing football in the spring. Preseason practice is scheduled to start February 15, with the first game set for March 5 or 6.

Given that timeline, the last month has been important for most football teams in the state. Diel has compared it to spring football at most colleges.

“This is completely new and we’re trying to capitalize on it,” he said. “We’ve never had this before. There’s some good to this and there are some challenges. We only graduated six seniors, and we brought in a freshman class that is very deep.

“That gave us a good opportunity to look at a lot of kids over the last month. With the spring season, they’re going to get an extra six months to develop.”

The Lions went 3-6 last year, Diel’s first season on the job after replacing successful long-time coach Dennis Drust. But they were a much better team in the season’s second half, nearly upsetting Class 2A finalist Nashville and notching consecutive SIRR Mississippi wins over Sparta and Pinckneyville.