Prep Football | Carterville moves past Anna-Jonesboro for fourth straight win

ANNA — Carterville scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to defeat Anna-Jonesboro 35-14 in a SIRR Mississippi Conference matchup on Friday night.

Brett Diel’s team improved to a 4-1 record and 2-0 in the conference after their fourth consecutive win before traveling to Nashville next Friday.

“We’ve played three road games and won two of them,” said Diel, “so we’re happy about that. Now we’ve got a big road game coming up in seven days and we talked about it out there already... it’s on. We’re not going to back down and we try our best not to look ahead.

“A-J is way too good of a team, especially at home, to take things for granted and I don’t think we did that.”

The Lions took a 15-8 lead into halftime when senior halfback Townsend Barton scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 23-8 after quarterback Andrew Hellriegel converted the two-point conversion at the 7:12 mark.

Carterville’s defense forced the Wildcats offense to punt twice and turn the ball over on downs on their first three drives of the second half. The Lions offense took over with 2:51 left in the third quarter when senior Ethan Lannom cashed in a 22-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach at 29-8.

The offense put the final touches on Anna-Jonesboro’s defense when Hellriegel dialed up a 29-yard touchdown pass to Blake Burkey within the first minute of the fourth quarter. Burkey’s slant route and breakaway speed made it a 35-8 game after Jaron Luttenbacher missed his second kick of the night.

Anna-Jonesboro’s offense ran through senior quarterback Gavin Osman, and the Wildcats did that quite literally. Osman finished the game with 27 carries for 119 yards and a two-yard rushing touchdown that he scored on a fourth and goal play from the two-yard line with a little over a minute left in the game.

The Wildcats looked better in the first half than they did last week in a 47-22 road loss to Nashville. After Carterville took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter following a Barton five-yard rushing touchdown, it took Anna-Jonesboro nearly 12 minutes to score its first points of the game.

Brett Detering’s offense that normally runs through the ground game called a pass play with five minutes left in the first half where Gosman launched a deep ball to senior Zach Stokes streaking down the middle of the field for a 62-yard touchdown. Stokes avoided two diving tacklers on the play to tie the game at 8-8 after Gosman converted the two-point conversion.

But Carterville’s ability to respond proved to be the biggest difference maker in the game. The Lions responded on their next drive after the Stokes touchdown with a 31-yard rushing touchdown by junior Nolan Hartford. Luttenbacher converted the extra point after a five play, 68-yard drive to make the score 15-8 going into halftime.

Carterville played lights out from that moment forward.

“At halftime we just talked about needing to make plays,” said Diel. “First off, I think the player of the game being Ivan Jones is spot on, he was everywhere tonight. But then we talk about taking that lead for good, and I thought Nolan really got us going there at the end of the second quarter.”

Jones was everywhere in the backfield for Carterville with a tackle number easily in the double digits. The Lions also converted on both of their two-point conversion attempts.

Since losing to Benton in Week 1, 23-6, Carterville has gone on to outscore its opponents 140-67 over the past four weeks. The Lions lost to Nashville last March by a couple of touchdowns and have a chance at redemption next week.

Anna-Jonesboro on its senior night falls to 2-3 and 0-2 in the conference. The Wildcats have now lost back to back games since beating Massac County in Week 3, but get a chance to travel to Pinckneyville next week.

