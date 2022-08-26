Prep Football | Carterville opens season with win over Benton

CARTERVILLE — The offense was far from mid-season form, but the Carterville Lions, riding a shutout performance from their defense, didn't need much offensive punch anyway en route to a 28-0 non-conference win over visiting Benton Friday night. It was the season opener for both clubs.

"Hats off to the defense," said Lions head coach Brett Diel. "They were solid all night. All week, we were concerned about stopping their two senior backs - Upton and Kinsman - but that sophomore quarterback - Kouzoukas - threw the ball better than we thought. He's going to be a load these next couple of years."

Diel said the heat and humidity resulted in some slick footballs, making it more difficult to hang onto at times.

"We just have to find a way to adjust to that," Diel said.

The fourth-year head coach added that the offensive line was solid all night.

"They did a good job of locking on to their man and driving forward. I saw some pancake blocks, too," Diel said.

The Lions got on the scoreboard first, reaching paydirt on their initial possession. Starting from the Benton 48 following a fumbled snap on a punt attempt, Carterville got 32 yards on three carries from senior halfback Bryce Smith. The drive concluded with a 4-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel to senior receiver Peyton Bittle.

The two-point conversion was good when Smith forced his way into the end zone from three yards out to make the score 8-0 with 6:42 to play in the first quarter.

The Rangers started their second drive from their own 43-yard line, but were unable to take advantage of the excellent field position and punted.

Carterville took over at its own 6 and converted a fourth-and-one by the nose of the football. The Lions, moving the ball well with a mix of runs and passes, advanced to the 31 before fumbling into the arms of Izaiah Dalton.

Benton drove to the Carterville 34 where it turned it over on downs.

The Lions had one last chance to add to their 8-0 lead, advancing to the 27-yard line with under a minute to play, but Bittle dropped a third-down pass that would have resulted in a first down near the 15. A fourth-down pass was deflected away.

At the half, Hellriegel had completed 8-of-12 passes for 61 yards. Senior Blake Burkey had four of those catches for 28 yards. Bittle had three catches for 20 yards and Nolan Hartford had one catch for 13 yards.

Top rusher for the Lions was Smith with 65 yards on nine carries. Hellriegel rushed the ball 11 times for 35 yards.

Benton sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas made good on 5-of-11 pass attempts for 53 yards, not too bad a debut for the underclassman filling the enormously big shoes of graduated senior Keegan Glover.

Wyatt Upton got the most carries in the first half, totaling 18 yards on eight carries. Senior fullback Jacob Kinsman had no yards in two carries.

"We came away with a lot of positives from tonight," said Rangers head coach Justin Groves. "There were a lot of young kids who stepped up. I was very proud of our effort, especially in the first half. The problem we had was mishandling the ball at times and there were some penalties that hurt us, too."

Groves said he's now focused on Week 2 when the Rangers hit the road once again - this time to Chester, a Week 1 loser at Du Quoin.

"We'll break down the film and get ready for Chester," he said.

Carterville will travel to Herrin next week.

The Lions put the game away with three touchdown drives in the second half.

Nolan Hartford scored on a 4-yard run. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the score 14-0 with 6:17 to play in the third quarter.

The Lions scored again with 7:28 to go in the fourth period when Hartford rambled in from 9 yards out. Riley Crain's extra-point kick was good for a 21-0 lead. Carterville scored once more for good measure with 4:43 left in the game when Smith bulled his way in for the score from 8 yards out. Crain's kick was true for a 28-0 final score.

Smith finished unofficially with 171 yards on 20 carries. Hellriegel completed 13-of-19 for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Former Lions head football coach Dennis Drust was recognized prior to the game for his service from 2002 through 2018.