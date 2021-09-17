Prep Football | Carterville rallies to get past Du Quoin

CARTERVILLE — The game came back to Peyton Bittle.

The junior wide receiver caught a 46-yard touchdown pass Friday night on 4th-and-15 with 1:47 left in the game, giving Carterville a 28-26 SIRR Mississippi win over Du Quoin in a well-played contest.

After Bittle’s turnover just 17 seconds into the game led to a quick six points for the Indians, he spent the rest of the night making plays. None of them were bigger than the Andrew Hellriegel aerial he caught with about 35 yards of green turf in front of him and no defenders in sight.

“There was no one near me,” Bittle said. “The only question was if I was going to catch the ball … you know, you play the game the right way and hopefully, it comes back to you at the end.”

It was make the play or lose for the Lions (3-1, 1-0). They were down to one timeout because Hellriegel needed it. Waylon Mydler blindsided him for a 6-yard sack on third down and Hellriegel said he was gasping for air as he approached coach Brett Diel.

Diel’s strategy was simple. Hellriegel was going to throw to either speedy Townsend Barton on a post pattern or aim for Bittle on an out-and-up. When Du Quoin jumped on the out portion of the play, Bittle was totally unguarded.

“He had both options and he read the corner,” Diel said of Hellriegel. “He went for the post and Peyton was right there.”

Du Quoin (2-2, 0-1) had a chance to win the game, but fumbled on its second play of the final possession at its 39. Hellriegel converted a 3rd-and-1 by inches, allowing Carterville to run out the clock on its third straight win.

The Indians grabbed a 26-21 advantage with 5:58 left when David Lee lofted a 31-yard touchdown pass down the middle to a wide-open Ethan Hill on 4th-and-24.

“Not exactly what you expect in a Carterville-Du Quoin game,” Diel joked. “The fourth quarter turned into a passing game.”

One that the Lions were well-equipped to win with Hellriegel. The junior connected on 13 of 14 throws for 188 yards, finding Bittle seven times for 102 yards. Hellriegel also compiled a game-high 78 yards on 18 rushes.

Du Quoin needed just 2:35 to grab a 6-0 lead. Nishan Woody recovered Bittle’s fumble on the game’s first snap from scrimmage and appeared to run 38 yards for a touchdown, but an illegal block nullified the score.

However, the Indians still had possession at the Lions’ 20 and needed just five plays to find the end zone. Gabe Adams powered in from the 4 to finish the short drive.

Carterville picked up a couple of first downs on its next drive, but another fumble cut it short. It finally put together a possession without any mistakes on its next attempt and took a 7-6 advantage on Barton’s 2-yard run up the middle with 9:58 left in the first half.

The 13-play drive was helmed by Hellriegel’s running and passing. He converted a third down and a fourth down with his feet and also connected on a pair of short throws.

But that lead didn’t make it through Du Quoin’s next drive. The Indians hammered it into the end zone with their own 13-play march, 11 of them running plays between the tackles, and scored on Lee’s 4-yard run off right tackle at the 3:21 mark.

Fifty-six of Du Quoin’s 79 yards in the half came on the drive, mostly behind center Jake Rogers, who consistently created creases for Lee and a variety of running backs.

The half required only 45 minutes of real time to complete, largely because the teams stuck to running the ball while avoiding penalties. There were no other flags in the half besides the illegal block that erased Woody’s touchdown.

