Prep Football | Carterville set to face off with Nashville in conference showdown

CARTERVILLE — The Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference championship is most likely on the line Friday evening when the Carterville Lions play host to the Nashville Hornets in football.

The Lions enter the game a perfect 5-0 overall and are 2-0 in the league with only two league games left to play. The Hornets are 4-1 overall with a 1-0 mark in the conference and three league games left.

"I'm sure that Nashville is going to give us all we want," said Carterville head coach Brett Diel. "They are a team that's enjoyed a lot of success the last three years, reaching the state finals twice recently (2019 and 2021). They have a tradition of winning football."

Diel explained that Nashville graduated quite a few talented seniors, but continues to impress.

"Schematically, they do a lot of the same things they have always done from what I see on film," he said. "And they remain very formidable."

The Hornets are led by quarterback J.T. Malawy, who has thrown for 821 yards and 11 touchdowns against only one interception. He has completed 65% of his passes.

Top rushers are Kaden Gajewski and Noah Miller, who have each surpassed 400 yards. Top receivers are Carson Cook, Quinton Loquasto and Gajewski with about 200 yards each.

Senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel paces the Lions' offense. He has completed 68-of-91 passes for 828 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Top rusher is Bryce Smith with 79 carries for 694 yards and seven touchdowns.

Top receivers are Nolan Hartford (19 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns), Blake Burkey (20 catches for 240 yards and two scores), and Peyton Bittle (16 catches for 174 yards and one TD).

Diel said the Lions have added to their depth with the return of a couple of key senior offensive linemen. Jaden Smith (6-foot, 280) is back. He has played at tackle, guard and center this season. Also back is Charlie Howerton (6-foot-5, 320). Freshman Jaxon Smith (6-foot-4, 300) has stepped in and performed admirably as a starter on the line.

"Jaxon is Jaden's younger brother," Diel said. "Their dad (Jeremy) played on the line during our state championship season of 1996. They keep it all in the family."

Diel said that one positive from the injuries sustained was forcing other players like the freshman, Jaxon Smith, to get varsity playing time earlier than planned.

"We now have a lot more depth on the line because of that," he said.

Nashville head coach Stephen Kozuszek said the Hornets will have to "play a clean game" on offense - eliminate penalties and turnovers - and slow down the Lions' high-powered offense in order to have a shot at pulling the road victory Friday.

"At times, we have been our own worst enemy," Kozuszek said. "On Friday, we can't waste any possessions and we will have to execute our blocks because Carterville is really good on defense."

Kosuszek said the Hornets will be put to the test defensively, as well.

"Carterville is so explosive. Their quarterback (Hellriegel) can throw and run. Their running back (Bryce Smith) has good size and speed. And they have some fine receivers. (Blake) Burkey has been a good one the last couple of years. They can put points on the board in a hurry. We must make them earn their points by playing a physical game. We can't make it easy for them, or it's going to be a long night."

Kozuszek added that the key to victory will be balance.

"We must be able to run and throw the ball effectively to have a chance," he said.

Nashville's lone loss came at the hands of Freeburg in Week 2 (38-20). Wins have come against Carlyle (54-6), Trenton Wesclin (33-0), Anna-Jonesboro (48-7) and Alton Marquette (44-7).

Carterville has posted wins over Benton (28-0), Herrin (15-11), Murphysboro (49-28), Du Quoin (54-19) and Anna-Jonesboro (42-7). The Hornets and Lions have only one common opponent - Anna-Jonesboro.

Taking a look at opponents' combined records, Nashville's opponents are 6-20 to date, while Carterville's are 12-13.