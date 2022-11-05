Prep Football | Carterville shuts out Coal City 22-0

Carterville roared into the Class 4A football quarterfinals by flexing its defensive might Saturday afternoon at Lions Field, shutting out Coal City 22-0 to continue the team’s perfect season at 11-0.

But calling the game just a defensive shutout, however, is putting it nicely.

The Coalers never got anything going offensively all day, finishing with just 90 yards of total offense – 37 yards rushing and 53 passing – while turning the ball over three times. The only time Coal City moved the ball past midfield was late in the second quarter when it started a drive at the Lions’ 43 following a muffed punt. And that drive, which included the team’s lone first down of the first half, ended in one of the Coalers’ eight punts.

“You throw a shutout in the 4A playoffs, especially against a team like Coal City, that’s just incredible,” said Lions coach Brett Diel. “Hats off to our defensive unit and our defensive coaches, they’ve been good all year long.

“These guys believe and they executed.”

Senior defensive back Peyton Bittle, who helped spark the Carterville defense with an interception and fumble recovery, summed up the defensive effort.

“It’s hard to lose when you don’t give up any points,” he said. “We’ve got 11 guys out there that have played a lot of football games. We’ve got 11 guys that take pride in this defense and that zero means a lot to us. We do it one stop at a time and we’ve been successful this season doing that.”

Coal City coach Francis Loughran, whose team ends its season at 7-4, said his team was simply overwhelmed by the Carterville defensive unit.

“We knew Carterville was a very talented team, but we could just never get a drive put together and that’s a credit to them,” he said. “They have a great front seven and they just overwhelmed our line to be honest. We are a run team, so when you stop that we have to pass, and in these windy conditions that played right into their game plan.

“We battled hard, but they’ve got so many weapons that eventually they are going to get their guys the ball,” added Loughran. “They are a tough team, they are undefeated for a reason.”

The Lions used a balanced attack on offense to move the ball down the field. Senior running back Bryce Smith carried the ball 31 times for 124 yards and scored all three of Carterville’s touchdowns, while senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel passed the ball 31 times for 178 yards. Bittle caught seven passes for 119 yards.

“If we weren’t able to throw the ball we get beat today,” Diel said. “That defensive front of theirs and those linebackers, I knew we were going to be in for a battle running the football. But our quarterback puts the ball in spots to give our guys a chance and that’s all we can ask him to do.”

Carterville led 9-0 at halftime thanks to a 25 yard field goal from Riley Crain and a two-yard scoring run from Smith. Smith added a three-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left in the third quarter to put the Lions ahead 15-0, and his hard-nosed running in the fourth quarter put the game away, scoring from eight yards out with 3:29 remaining.

“We went right at them in that final drive in the fourth quarter and Bryce found some holes and finished this thing off,” said Diel. “We were able to eat a bunch of clock going into the wind and when he got that big run (the longest of the day at 36 yards) they knew it was over.

“This is a veteran group and they know what’s coming into town next weekend,” he added. “We are going to give it everything we’ve got and if we are going to win this quarterfinal game, this is the team to do it.”

The Lions will play the winner of Breese-Central (8-2) and Rochester (9-1) - who played later Saturday afternoon - next week.

“There’s not a player in that locker room that doubts that we can go get a win next Saturday,” Bittle said. “We take pride in bringing winning football back to Carterville and we just want to keep it going.”