Prep Football | Causey leads Johnston City to playoff win over Flora

JOHNSTON CITY — The Johnston City Indians dominated the first 15 minutes of their Class 2A playoff game with Flora, jumping out to a 21-0 lead on a kickoff return, a blocked punt return and a 31-yard touchdown pass.

What looked like a runaway victory early turned into a nail biter in the fourth quarter. A load of penalties and a couple Johnston City turnovers led to a pair of third quarter touchdowns by Flora. The Wolves, who dropped a 43-15 decision to Johnson City in the regular season, closed to within 28-20, opening the door for a possible upset.

Nolan Causey slammed the door on Flora’s hopes.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Causey, a 145-pound sophomore, picked off a Malachi Tolliver pass near midfield and returned it to the Flora 3. Boston Peyton scored on the next play, securing Johnston City’s 36-20 win.

“I just want to thank my teammates,” Causey said. “It’s not really all about me. I couldn’t have done it without the preparation this week in practice. I just happened to be in the right spot. I’m just thankful for everything. At the end of the day, it’s a team win.”

Actually, Causey misspoke a bit. It wasn’t that he was in the right spot, it’s that he was in the right spot all day.

A defensive back/receiver, Causey snuffed out Flora’s first extended drive, recovering a fumble on the Johnston City one-yard line. He also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Conner Mowery, giving the Indians a 21-0 lead at the time.

And, added a second interception to end Flora’s final possession of the game.

“Nolan Causey, he’s a sophomore, but he’s always in the right place at the right time,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “He makes plays. Those were big plays. Those were momentum changers for them. He had a great game both offensively and defensively.

“Our backs were against the wall. They were getting ready to punch it in another time.

“If you had told me we’d come down here in the fourth quarter with the ball and all the momentum and have a chance to tie the game, you’d take it,” said Flora coach Brian Tackitt. “You come in as a 5-4 and you come in playing a team like this. They’re a good team. You’d take that shot if you got it.”

The game got off to a rollicking start for the Indians.

Diminutive freshman Jace Weaver, all 5-foot-3, 120 pounds of him, fielded the opening kickoff at his own 16. He ran left, got a block at the edge and outran the Wolves on his tail for a touchdown.

Less than two minutes later, the Johnston City defense forced a three and out. Defensive lineman Evan Sanders blocked Tolliver’s punt, scooped up the ball at the 16 and scooted into the end zone, giving the Indians a 13-0 lead before the offense ever stepped foot on the field.

“The two special teams plays early in the game were huge,” Thomas said “That was the difference in the game.”

“You wanted to kind of get into the flow and see how things went and the first quarter was about gone and our defense hadn’t even been out there yet,” Tackitt said. “It is what it is. If we could write the script a little bit different at the beginning we would, but you don’t get a choice in that.”

The Indians built a 28-7 lead at intermission, but the third quarter belonged to Flora.

Johnston City was flagged for six penalties in the second half, and the Indians gave the Wolves good field position, leading to a pair of scores.

“We had way too many penalties and a couple turnovers really put our backs against the wall,” Thomas said. “You can’t do that in a playoff game and expect to win. Fortunately, we made plays when we had to and stopped them when we had to. That was the difference. It wasn’t really pretty, but we’ll take it.”

Flora’s season ends at 5-5.

Johnston City, 10-0, will travel to 8-2 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond for next week’s second round game.