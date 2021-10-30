Prep Football | Clemons leads Murphysboro to win over Macomb

MURPHYSBORO — Devon Clemons said he hoped to sleep well on Saturday night.

One thing’s for sure: He’s sure earned all the rest he wants after how he played in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Murphysboro junior ran 36 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns to help his team eliminate Macomb 43-22 at Bencini Field.

“That’s the best our line has blocked all year,” Clemons said.

Clemons scored on runs of 38, 5, 2 and 6 yards. He did most of his damage between the tackles, using his quickness to explode through the holes blocked for him but also running with a toughness belying his 5-foot-8, 180-pound frame.

But the Red Devils (7-3) had much more going for them offensively. Their Wing-T attack functions mostly off three basic plays – the fullback going between the tackles, a jet sweep to a wingback or an inside reverse that uses misdirection to confound a defense.

All three of them worked. Calvon Clemons added 77 yards on 10 rushes and Ethan Finke added 43 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter, as Murphysboro rolled up 342 yards.

Quarterback Drew Caldwell chipped in 64 yards on 7 of 12 passes, helping the Red Devils convert 8 of 12 third downs and 2 of 2 on fourth down. Murphysboro collected 21 first downs and controlled the ball for 29 minutes and 38 seconds, including a whopping 19:12 in the second half.

“I thought our line did an adequate job of blocking them, though we’ll have to look at the film and see,” Red Devils coach Gary Carter said. “We executed well and our backs ran hard. Doing as well as we did on third down tells you how we executed.”

Murphysboro took control of the game with telling sequences in the middle two quarters. After stopping the Bombers (6-4) at the 10-yard line early in the second quarter, it marched 90 yards in 13 plays to take the lead for good.

Clemons contributed 52 yards on six carries, covering the last five with 2:44 left in the half for a 21-14 lead at intermission.

“That was critical,” he said. “We didn’t want them to score. Everyone executed.”

The same could be said for the first six minutes of the third quarter, when the Red Devils effectively knocked Macomb out of contention. After receiving the second half kickoff, Murphysboro went into grind mode, chewing up 5:42 and scoring on Clemons’ 2-yard run to up the margin to 28-14.

Before the Bombers could run a play from scrimmage, they were down by 22. A big hit on the ensuing kickoff at the 21 popped the ball free. The ball was fumbled forward by a Red Devil into the end zone, where Sam Herring fell on it for a 36-14 advantage.

“I didn’t even see it,” Carter said. “I was talking with our line about an adjustment, looked up and we were in the end zone.”

While Macomb managed a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jack Duncan to Jonathan Jeter on its next possession, it simply couldn’t get enough snaps to make up further ground. The Bombers ran only seven plays in the third quarter, then had a 3-and-out on their next possession and didn’t see the ball again until Clemons’ clinching 6-yard scoring jaunt with 3:13 left in the game.

Duncan threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jeter, who also tacked on a 79-yard kickoff return for a first quarter score.

Ultimately, it was too much of the Wing-T and too much of Clemons as Murphysboro advanced to a second round matchup with either Breese Central or Salem.

“Our offense executed and our defense was just whaling on them,” Clemons said.

