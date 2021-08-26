Prep Football | CZR welcomes Flora to the Black Diamond

The Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton football team will have a wolf problem on their hands when the Flora Wolves come to town Friday night in their first game as a member of the Black Diamond Conference after spending the last 13 years in the Little Illini Conference.

“We want to welcome Flora in, but we want to show them we have a legit conference and we play football here,” said CZR coach Anthony Hargrove. “This home game against Flora will be a really good match up for us and a really good test of the conference.”

The Bearcats are coming off their best season since 2008 after finishing with a 3-3 record during the abbreviated spring season. Under the former NFL player, the Bearcats have improved each season going from 0-9 in 2017, to 1-8 in his second year to snap a 24-game losing streak, and going 3-6 in 2019.

“We’re really excited about what we’re going to potentially be this year,” Hargrove said. “We’re just hoping with the way things are going that everything stays afloat and we can get all nine games in.”

The Wolves come in with a 2-4 record from the spring, dropping from 6-4 and a playoff berth in the 2019.