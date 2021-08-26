Prep Football | CZR welcomes Flora to the Black Diamond

The Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton football team will have a wolf problem on their hands when the Flora Wolves come to town Friday night in their first game as a member of the Black Diamond Conference after spending the last 13 years in the Little Illini Conference.
“We want to welcome Flora in, but we want to show them we have a legit conference and we play football here,” said CZR coach Anthony Hargrove. “This home game against Flora will be a really good match up for us and a really good test of the conference.”
The Bearcats are coming off their best season since 2008 after finishing with a 3-3 record during the abbreviated spring season. Under the former NFL player, the Bearcats have improved each season going from 0-9 in 2017, to 1-8 in his second year to snap a 24-game losing streak, and going 3-6 in 2019.
“We’re really excited about what we’re going to potentially be this year,” Hargrove said. “We’re just hoping with the way things are going that everything stays afloat and we can get all nine games in.”
The Wolves come in with a 2-4 record from the spring, dropping from 6-4 and a playoff berth in the 2019.
“This team has a good mix of veteran leadership and younger players to supplement that,” said Flora coach Brian Tackitt. “We are excited to be able to play games in a normal season with a goal of reaching the playoffs again. We are very excited to be in the Black Diamond Conference and get to know a new set of opponents. There is always good football played in the BDC and we know CZR is a very good team, so we are going to have to rally to the ball and limit their big play potential. Not knowing them as well as the teams we have played in the LIC scares me. I have never felt comfortable in week 1 games, and with a brand new opponent it makes it worse. We know we will have to play well on the road to come out with a win.”
Hargrove is returning 10 seniors, including division I prospect senior Peyton Mazur at right offensive tackle. However, quarterback/defensive back Colin Sveda will miss the season following a knee injury suffered in summer basketball.
“Mazur has proved he’s going to be a collegiate guard or tackle,” Hargrove said. “He definitely has a prototypical body at 6-4, 320 pounds with great hips and great feet.”
Hargrove is lucky he has a solid replacement in junior Trey Cole who is lucky to have a senior offensive line comprising of Mazur, Carson Bushong, Gavin Withrow and Logan Kirkpatrick to work behind.
“Bushong is another kid I think who has the ability to play at the next level,” Hargrove said.
Cole will have plenty of tools around him with senior Cole Freeman at tailback and fullback and a solid receiving crew of seniors Avery Hoppers, Eli Reeves and Jordan Marlow and juniors Josh Bevis and Brett Janello.
“We think Freeman is a stud,” Hargrove said. “He’s a kid I think should play at the next level, so we’re trying to get some more looks for him. Reeves is a standout receiver we’re also hoping to get to play at the next level.”
The defense is a senior laden squad with Mazur, Bushong and Withrow on the line and Freeman and Kirkpatrick and Mason Goins at linebacker. The defensive backfield is led by three juniors, Jenello at corner, Cole and Bevis at safety along with Hoppers, Marlow and Reeves.
“Jenello got four interceptions in the spring, including taking the ball away in the third quarter against Fairfield,” Hargrove said.
The Wolves also have a senior laden team led by quarterback Jace Helm and wide receiver Cole Young.
“Helm is a three year starter for us and was a big factor his sophomore year on our playoff team,” Tackitt said. “I have been here with the program since 2004 and he is the best overall QB we have had. He throws the ball really well and is a big threat running the ball as well. Young will be a 4 year starter and had been one our best players for the last 4 years. He holds the school record for receptions and receiving yards already entering his senior year.”
Burkitt has a strong receiving corps behind Young with one senior, three juniors and a sophomore seeing playing time.
“Opposite Young on the outside is junior Malachi Tolliver, a 6'2" leaping receiver that had a big spring for us,” Tackitt said. “We also will start junior John McGee. He is a two-year starter who saw action as a freshman as well. We like to motion him in the backfield as well. Also starting will be senior Jacob Hawkins.”
Burkitt has to replace second team all-conference running back Drew Howe, but he has two experienced runners ready to step in. Three seniors return on the offensive line.
“Offensively we return a lot of experience and a lot of good depth at our skill positions,” Burkitt said. “We run a spread option based offense. Running back will be a two headed monster with senior Hayden Gibson and junior Beau Propes, who both saw action this spring. Hayden is our power back and Beau is one of the fastest kids on the team and does a great job when he gets out in space.”
Defensively Burkitt runs a 4-2-5 defense with his entire secondary returning from the spring, but only two returning on the line.
“We have a lot of experience on defense but will need to fill in some first time starters along the line,” Burkitt said.