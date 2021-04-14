Prep Football | Du Quoin cancels game after positive test

It took until Week 5, but the high school football season in Southern Illinois has officially been impacted by COVID-19.

Saturday’s non-conference game matching Harrisburg at Du Quoin was canceled Wednesday morning after the Indians announced on their athletic department’s Twitter account that a player had tested positive for coronavirus.

“As a result of contact tracing, it has been determined that the home game vs. Harrisburg Saturday will be canceled due to the number of athletes who were in close contact with a positive case,” the statement read. “At this time, there has been no decision to cancel any other football games at any level.”

The announcement comes two days after Du Quoin lost 48-7 at Nashville, falling to 1-3 for the season and 1-2 in SIRR Mississippi. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was postponed due to thunderstorms.

It was the only road game of the spring for the Indians, who previously sandwiched losses to 2019 Class 3A champion Williamsville and Anna-Jonesboro around a 56-0 shutout of winless Sparta.