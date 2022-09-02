Prep Football | Du Quoin celebrates 30th anniversary of '92 state championship

DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football moreso than life itself it seems - paid tribute to its second-ever state championship team - the 1992 Indians - prior to the game with Harrisburg on Friday evening.

The '92 team, led by head coach Al Martin, went a perfect 9-0 during the regular season to capture the Southwest Egyptian Conference title and proceeded to tack on five additional wins in the playoffs for a 14-0 overall mark.

For the record, Du Quoin defeated Marengo in the title match, 14-10, after trailing 10-7 in the fourth period.

The senior class from that remarkable season insists that the table was set for ultimate success the year before.

"We went 7-2 during the regular season my junior year and then went on to beat Waterloo, Columbia and Alton Marquette in the playoffs before falling to Robinson, 13-0, in the semifinals," said Jason Karnes, the team's quarterback who also played safety on defense and handled all the kicking chores. "We were so close to winning it all. That's what drove us my senior year. The mindset at Du Quoin was to do better than the team before you. And that's what we set out to do."

Karnes said the Indians were the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the state and backed up that ranking.

"We had a target on our backs, but we were a very confident group when we stepped out onto the field," he said. "We had so many weapons. Guys like Jared Reid (fullback), Rob Eaton (tailback), Jason James (halfback), Shawn Margrum (halfback), Dennis Phillips (tight end) and Eric Saunders (tight end). I had a lot of talented players I could throw the ball to."

The Indians went 9-0 during the regular season.

"We were never really tested," Karnes said.

In the postseason, the Tribe opened up with a hard-fought win at home over Mount Carmel, a perennial power. Du Quoin followed that Wednesday night win with a win three days later at Johnston City, a game in which Karnes was knocked unconscious, but returned to the game.

"That probably wouldn't happen today where a player would be allowed to come back and play," Karnes said.

The Indians next eliminated Breese Mater Dei and then met Robinson for a second straight year in the semifinals, this time defeating the Maroons, 15-14, to advance to the championship game. That set the stage for a memorable title match with Marengo.

"We were down 10-7 at the half in the championship game, but never pressed the panic button," Karnes said. "Our defense played lights out in the second half, keeping them off the scoreboard and Robbie (Eaton) broke a long run to put us in the lead to stay. Marengo had been averaging about 40 points a game and we held them to 10."

Karnes said he had a more memorable game defensively than he did offensively.

"I had two interceptions," he said. "The first one came in the end zone after they had driven to our 5-yard line. The second came late in the game. I remember diving for it and catching it before it hit the ground."

Karnes added that the Indians were always well prepared for each game under head coach Al Martin and his father, Bob Karnes, a former head coach of the team who assisted on the staff.

"We were very organized and we made great adjustments," Karnes said. "Coach Martin was a wonderful coach to play for. He was a coal miner and had that blue-collar mentality. He would roll up his sleeves and get to work. When we were doing push-ups and sit-ups, he was right there doing them with us. He demanded our best effort and he got it."

Rob Eaton said playing football at Du Quoin in the late 1980s and early 1990s was "an awesome feeling" and one that is hard to explain to others even today.

"It was just so much fun. Football meant so much to the community," Eaton said. "On that championship team, we had a lot of guys who put forth maximum effort into every play. We had some playmakers and guys were unselfish. Just like I would block for Jason when he ran or threw the ball, he would block for me on a kick return. Our team that season put up some crazy stats. There were no weak spots anywhere on our team."

Eaton said he is often reminded of that magical season.

"Oh yeah, there was a time when everybody in town knew who I was. Winning the state championship was not only a big deal to us, but the entire town. People are always talking about it with me. It meant that much to them."

Eaton said he did the math one time and learned that he rushed for over two miles worth of offense in his football career.

"If teams keyed on me, Jason would get it in the hands of one of our other backs or tight ends (Martin ran a double-tight end offense). Defenses couldn't stop all of us."

One of those former tight ends - Eric Saunders - concurred.

"I was just a role player in our offense - more blocking than pass receiving - but we all had our jobs to do. What I remember was how disciplined we were as a team and humble. We learned a lot about being an adult from our coaches. A lot of life lessons learned. I know I will never forget," Saunders said. "We were taught there were other things in life much bigger than winning football games, even bigger than winning state championships."

Saunders said losing never crossed the minds of anyone on the team when trailing at the half in the title game.

"Not at all. We expected to win. And when Robbie scored that touchdown with about four minutes left, we knew we would win. We made big plays like that all year long. It was just such a memorable season. So enjoyable. And the community really supported us. We couldn't have been more blessed."

Assistant coach Bob Karnes said winning the state championship "meant the world to me, especially since I had two sons (Jason and Jarrod) playing on the team. A lot of good times."

The elder Karnes said the team was the preseason No. 1 pick and defended the ranking all the way through the state title game.

"It was simply a magical season," he said. "There was a lot of pressure on the kids, but they came through. And we weren't surprised in the least that they did."

Indians head coach Al Martin said the '92 team was indeed special.

"That particular team just played with so much confidence," he said. "On that winning touchdown run, we simply executed a basic play and Robbie broke it off tackle. Once he got through the line, there was nobody that was going to catch him. Defensively, we played a solid game. Our kicking game and special teams were solid, too. Even when we fell behind in the championship game, I just felt confident that we could win the ballgame. The kids felt the same way."

Martin said all the playoff teams Du Quoin defeated were strong teams - Mount Carmel, Johnston City, Breese Mater Dei, Robinson, and Marengo.

"It was a tough road to win that championship. Those were some outstanding teams we beat. But what stands out about that '92 team was how much raw talent it had. I've taken some teams up to state that maybe overachieved. This team was strong, talented and played together so well. Very balanced on offense and defense. We had weapons. We had speed. It would be a tough team to beat today, too. That's for sure."

Martin said he is thankful for the opportunity to have coached the team.

"I tell people that all the time. That team had special talent and took advantage of that talent. I'm just glad that I was along for the ride."

BONUS ANNOUNCEMENT

In addition to recognizing the 1992 state championship team at Du Quoin, school officials also retired the No. 12 jersey of the quarterback of that team - Jason Karnes.

Jason is one of only four football players to have his jersey retired at DHS. The others are Don Stanhouse, Stan Clary, and Nick Hill.

"I don't want to sound too cocky, but I think Jason's the closest thing to Don Stanhouse that Du Quoin has ever had in football," Bob Karnes said. "He was an all-around athlete, very good in every sport he played, which included basketball and baseball."

Jason Karnes said he was surprised and humbled to be so recognized.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would get my number retired," he said. "When I put on my helmet and jersey, I wanted to make sure that I made my parents proud, my coaches proud, and my community proud. Just play the game the way I knew how.

"With my dad coaching for a long time, I was around some great athletes and teams when I was growing up," Karnes said. "I couldn't wait to put on that red and black. I wanted to put on that interlocking 'DQ' on my helmet. I'm excited to have my number retired, but humbled at the same time. It's a great honor."