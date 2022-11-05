Prep Football | Fairfield loses shootout to Pana in second round

Fairfield scored on the opening drive of the game, but Pana came right back to score 24 unanswered points over the next six minutes to take a big enough lead to hold on for a 68-50 shootout win to eliminate the Mules in the second round of the IHSA 2A football playoffs played at The Train Yard before an appreciative Fairfield hometown crowd Saturday afternoon.

"If you told me we’d score 50 points today, I would said we probably would have a shot to win,” said Fairfield coach Justin Townsend. “But it came down to a turnover, a couple special teams miscues and we gave them extra possessions and you can’t do that to a really good team. We just couldn’t get it done today.”

The Pana Panthers (10-1) advance to the third round and will play Decatur St. Teresa (11-0). Fairfield finished the season with a 7-4 record.

Fairfield quarterback Eric Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and scored two running touchdowns and caught a two-point conversion pass. The senior completed 12-of-19 passes for 136 yards with one interception.

Senior fullback Luke Sork led the team in rushing with 113 yards on 11 carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run. Senior tight end Luke Duckworth caught just three passes, but each was for a touchdown.

The player of the game was the Panthers’ quarterback Max Lynch. The senior passed for 208 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 266 yards with two touchdown runs, including a 53-yarder.

“Very good football team,” Townsend said. “Obviously Lynch is the main guy, but I think they have a lot of pieces to go with him. But what I was most impressed with their offensive line. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They wanted to speed us up after we methodically scored the first touchdown and they did that with their on-sides kicks. We were prepared for it, but we didn’t stop it at first. They are just another state ranked football we were trying to upset and beat.’

The Panthers also scored on a 75-yard kickoff return by Haden Stark for their final touchdown of the game.

The Mules recovered an attempted on-sides kick on the opening kickoff and drove 57 yards ending with quarterback Eric Rodgers finding tight end Luke Duckworth for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was short leaving the Mules with a 6-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers began at the Fairfield 43 and needed less than two minutes to take the lead on a three-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Harbert. The two-point conversion was good and Pana led 8-6 with 2:44 remaining.

The Panthers then successfully recovered their second on-sides kick at the Mules 47 and six plays later quarterback Max Lynch threw and eight-yard touchdown pass to Carter Beyers. After the two-point conversion Pana led 16-6 with 41.3 seconds left in the first quarter.

Fairfield was stopped on its next drive and the punt went for a negative one yard setting up the Panthers at the 14. Four plays later Lynch threw an 11-yard an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ace Armstrong. The two-point pass was good and with 10:32 remaining in the first half Pana led 24-6.

Fairfield began its next series at the Pana 38 following a botched on-sides kick and it took the Mules just four plays for Rodgers to cut into that lead with a 32-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-4. Rodgers caught the two-point conversion pass from Luke Sork and the Mules pulled with 13 with 8:31 left in the half

Pana wiped out any momentum that gave Fairfield with the 53-yard touchdown run by Lynch two plays and 48 seconds later. The two-point was stopped leaving Fairfield down 30-14 with 7:42 remaining in the half.

Fairfield got its momentum back on a 38-yard, five play drive ending with Rodgers throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Reegan Taylor. The two-point failed to cut the score to 30-20 with 5:57 remaining in the half.

Pana returned the favor again driving 83-yards on nine plays with Lynch scoring from the one. The two-pointer failed again leaving the score 36-20 with 2:19 remaining.

Mason Shoraga intercepted Rodgers at the Fairfield 29 two plays later and Lynch made the Mules pay with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Beyers with 1:16 remaining to give the Panthers a 42-20 lead at the half.

Pana had the ball to open the second half and went on a 90-yard, 11 play drive that ate up 7:18 off the clock finishing with a six-yard run by Monte Weddle. This time the Panther went for the extra point, but the kick was wide.

After Fairfield punted the ball the Mules defense stopped a fake punt at the Pana 24 and the Mules made the Panthers regret that play with a 24-yard touchdown run by Sork. Rodgers passed to Hayden Hodges for the two-points to cut the lead to 48-28 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

But three plays later Lynch threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stark and after the extra point kick was good the lead was back to 55-28 with 1:36 left in the quarter.

Fairfield cut the lead to 55-36 after a 58-yard, eight play drive ending with Rodgers finding Duckworth in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Israel Sargent ran in the two-point conversion.

But Lynch threw his fifth touchdown pass six plays later to Ace Armstrong and after the kick was good again the Panthers led 62-36 with 7:27 remaining in the game.

Fairfield wasn’t done driving 65-yard on 12 plays with Rodgers and Duckworth connecting again for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Sargent ran in the two-pointer again to cut the lead 62-44 with 2: 59 remaining.

After Stark ran the kickoff back Fairfield drove 58-yards on seven plays with Rodgers scoring on a two-yard touchdown run for the final margin.