Prep Football | Flora relying on 'short memory' to disrupt Johnston City in BDC clash

Flora football coach Brian Tackitt is treating his Week 5 matchup against Johnston City like a 1997 science fiction film.

The flick is Barry Sonnenfeld’s “Men in Black” starring all-time great actors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. And the item Tackitt is stealing from the film is called the “Neuralyzer”, otherwise known as a device with the ability to wipe the mind of anybody who sees the flash.

Tackitt hopes his team can have a short memory after losing a 52-14 affair against Fairfield last week. The Wolves started the season 3-0 with wins against Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton, Edwards County (forfeit) and Eldorado, but now sit at 3-1 after Johnston City defeated Fairfield in Week 3, which led to the Mules seeking retribution the following week.

When fans look back on the 2021-22 football season, Johnston City’s ability to upset Fairfield in Week 3 and snap the Mules’ 37-game win streak within the Black Diamond Conference might go down as the highlight of the year. That led to Flora facing an extra motivated Mules team last week while the Indians coasted to a 48-0 shutout win at home against Hamilton County.

“Fairfield is well coached,” said Tackitt. “I knew coming off a loss they would have laser focus. Those kids experienced something they had never had happen to them before. Good teams like them use tough times to regroup and focus on the next week. I actually figured their loss to Johnston City would make our task tougher.

“We need to take their example and apply it to ourselves this week.”

Coming off a productive week of practice, Johnston City coach Todd Thomas hopes his team is ready for Flora.

“Our kids have been pretty focused during this week’s practice, but that doesn’t always equate to wins,” said Thomas. “We know their score was lopsided last week, but I wouldn’t want to be the one playing Fairfield coming off a loss.”

Johnston City Indians | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview The Johnston City Indians enter the 2021-22 football season with an assortment of talent tha…

This will be a week of firsts for Thomas’ club. This is Johnston City’s first time facing Flora since the football program replaced Chester in the conference, and it will also be the Indians’ first road game (and first time playing on grass) this year after their Week 1 road matchup against Edwards County was cancelled.

In turn, Thomas declined a forfeit win against Edwards County and rescheduled his team to face SIRR Conference team Nashville at home. The Indians ultimately lost to the Hornets, 30-8, but Thomas credits Johnston City’s three-straight wins to not skipping a Week 1 opponent.

“I don’t think we would have been able to overcome some of the adversity against Fairfield had we not seen a program like Nashville in Week 1,” said Thomas. “We’ve been talking about this being our first road game all week, but we can’t let anything distract us.”

Flora’s spread offense will focus around senior quarterback Jace Helm and his top receiving target Cole Young, who entered his senior year already having broken the school receiving record in yards and receptions.

Flora Wolves: The new kids on the block The Flora Wolves open the 2021-22 football season as the new kids on the block in the Black …

Johnston City’s defense should be well-equipped after facing one of the area's top receiving threats in Nashville’s Isaac Turner during Week 1. The Indians then faced Eldorado and Fairfield the following two weeks, which Thomas described as “compressed offenses,” and now the defense is one week removed from facing Hamilton County’s spread offense.

“They have really good experienced skill kids,” said Thomas. “Our teams play a similar style of football so we know what to match up against in practice. Our goal is to play with a more precise focus and put pressure on their quarterback.”

Tackitt knows his defense will have its hands full slowing down the likes of Johnston City quarterback Heath Neibch and his offensive weapons: Austin Brown, Corbin Hickey and Isiah Watson.

Flora’s defense will need to tackle better after Tackitt chalked up the loss to Fairfield as a “lack of effort.”

“Looking back at last week's game tape, there are a lot of areas to grow,” said Tackitt. “We were not happy with our effort last Friday. If we want to have a shot at the conference championship we obviously need to win this week. I don't see how we could achieve that goal being two games behind Johnston City with just four games to go.”

Tackitt added that anyone who thinks Johnston City’s identity is just Brown is very wrong. The Wisconsin commit started at quarterback for the Indians last year while manning his usual defensive safety position, but now plays a hybrid receiver-tailback role for Thomas’ offense with a different man under center.

“Heath is a very good passer and good athlete,” said Thomas. “We decided to do different stuff at quarterback this year with weapons like Hickey and Brown on the outside. We’re looking to sure up the run game after facing some teams that take away the run.”

At the midway point of the regular season, both coaches understand what a win could do for their program’s postseason chances.

“Playing at home this week we can focus on ourselves,” said Tackitt. “A theme for our team this week has been ‘us’. How do we correct ‘us’? Playing at home is a perfect place to try and correct what we need to do going forward.”

“Our kids want to finish up strong and I think we have them buying into the fact that every week is a playoff game,” said Thomas. “Not only can we compete for a conference championship, but we realize anything is within reach after beating Fairfield.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.