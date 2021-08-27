Prep Football | Flora wins its Black Diamond debut on the road

Beau Propes led the Wolves in rushing with 53 yards on 10 carries with Hayden Gibson adding 49 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown run. Quarterback Jace Helm completed 8-of-19 passes for 85 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Bearcats scored on the opening drive of the game after Trey Cole hit Cole Freeman down the right sideline for 55 yards to convert a 3rd-and-35 from their own 19 to set up the Bearcats at the Flora 15.

Briar Rowland broke up the middle for seven yards on the first down and two plays later Cole converted a 3rd-and-1 for a first down at the four. Cole fumbled the snap and lost a yard on the next play, but Mason Goins blasted him way over right guard into the end zone for the touchdown. The extra point was bobbled leaving the Bearcats up 6-0 with 8:30 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bearcats defense forced the Wolves to punt on its first series. CZR started its second drive on their own 32 and drove to the Flora 31 facing 4th-and-8th, where Cole was sacked for an eight-yard loss.

Flora (1-0, 1-0 BDC) took over and drove the length of the field on five plays ending with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jace Helm to Jacob Hawkins. Malachi Tolliver kicked the extra point to give Flora the lead with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.