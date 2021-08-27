Prep Football | Flora wins its Black Diamond debut on the road

CHRISTOPHER — Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton scored on the opening drive and forced three turnovers, but the Flora defense was up to the task, stopping the Bearcats at the one at the end of the half, and shutting out the Bearcats the rest of the way to give Flora a 25-6 win in its first game as a member of the Black Diamond Conference on Friday night.
“Any time you win on a Friday night is great because it’s not easy, so it’s really fortunate to come away with a win,” said Flora coach Brian Tackitt. “The stop at the end of the half was big. That was about the biggest defensive stand we’ve had for a long time. Our first win down here, but it’s a long season.”
CZR (0-1, 0-1 BDC) was down 13-6 and had a second down on the one with 10 seconds left, but couldn’t get another play off and that was as close they got to scoring the rest of the game.
“We had penalties all day (12 for 100 yards),” said CZR coach Anthony Hargrove. “I don’t know how many holding penalties we had. It seemed like every time we had a big play, there was something. We couldn’t run the ball and couldn’t convert on third down. That’s not winning football.”
Bearcats quarterback Trey Cole was making his first start and finished as the leading rusher in the game with 55 yards on 16 carries. The junior completed 9-of-23 passes for 125 yards and no interceptions.
Beau Propes led the Wolves in rushing with 53 yards on 10 carries with Hayden Gibson adding 49 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown run. Quarterback Jace Helm completed 8-of-19 passes for 85 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Bearcats scored on the opening drive of the game after Trey Cole hit Cole Freeman down the right sideline for 55 yards to convert a 3rd-and-35 from their own 19 to set up the Bearcats at the Flora 15.
Briar Rowland broke up the middle for seven yards on the first down and two plays later Cole converted a 3rd-and-1 for a first down at the four. Cole fumbled the snap and lost a yard on the next play, but Mason Goins blasted him way over right guard into the end zone for the touchdown. The extra point was bobbled leaving the Bearcats up 6-0 with 8:30 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bearcats defense forced the Wolves to punt on its first series. CZR started its second drive on their own 32 and drove to the Flora 31 facing 4th-and-8th, where Cole was sacked for an eight-yard loss.
Flora (1-0, 1-0 BDC) took over and drove the length of the field on five plays ending with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jace Helm to Jacob Hawkins. Malachi Tolliver kicked the extra point to give Flora the lead with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bearcats began their third offensive series on their own 28 and the drive went nowhere setting up a 4th-and-9 at their 30. Freeman came in to punt and fumbled the snap twice setting up the Wolves at the CZR nine with a 1st-and-goal. At that point the game went into a 30-minute lightning delay.
On the first play when play resumed, Helm raced around right end for the score. The snap on the extra point was bobbled and the kick went wild left to leave Flora with a 13-6 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second quarter.
The CZR defense pulled off the play of the first half when Isreul Dejear intercepted Helm in the end zone following an 11-play drive that started on their own 49.
The teams traded punts leaving the Bearcats at their 26 with 2:47 remaining in the half. Cole led a 12-play drive teaming up with Freeman for a 16-yard completion down to the Flora 44 with an extra 15 yards tacked on for a face mask setting up the Bearcats at the 13.
Cole and Freeman teamed up again on a 4th-and-3 at the sixth to gain just enough for the first down with 26 seconds remaining. But with no time outs left, Hayden Gibson gained two yards to one, but lost a yard on the next and the Bearcats were unable to get off another play leaving the score 13-7 in favor of the Wolves.
Flora had the first in the second half and Braxton Huddlestun returned the kickoff 35 yards to the Bearcats 45. However, the Bearcats defense came up big again with Rowland intercepting Helm in the end zone.
After the Flora defense forced a short punt the Wolves went 39 yards on six plays resulting in a 17-yard touchdown run by John McGee. The two-point conversion failed leaving Flora with a 19-6 lead with 3:38 remaining in the third.
The Bearcats were forced to punt again, but Freeman got the ball right back when a high snap eluded Helm and Freeman recover the ball at the CZR 46. But four plays Cole fumbled on a 4th-and-1 and Nolan Duquaine recovered at the Flora 47.
After the Bearcats gave up the ball on downs at their own 45 with 8:44 remaining, Flora scored seven plays on a one-yard run by Gibson. The kick was blocked to give Flora a 25-6 lead with 7:10 left.