Prep Football | Former Herrin running back duo Esch, Smith punished defenders

Smith said he had all the respect in the world for Esch.

"He was a beast running the ball. He was big, strong and fast. He was a player I always looked up to. I enjoyed running in the backfield with him."

Although his junior season was a strong one, Smith's senior year (1983) was even better. He joined the 1,000-yard club (1,073), including a 200-yard game at home in a loss against Mount Vernon.

"If I remember right, that loss put us out of the playoffs race," Smith said. "And that was tough to take because we had so much talent my junior and senior years (5-4 overall records). We played a tough schedule in the South Seven Conference, but we could only blame ourselves. We lost some very close games to Pinckneyville, West Frankfort and Benton. Nobody blew us out."

Smith also paid tribute to the guys on the offensive line — Steve Meeks, Mike Armstrong, David Vaughn, Jerry Rowland and Brian Swinford, Kevin Thomas and John Yancey among others — who opened up holes for the backs.

"And we had a couple of good quarterbacks those two years I played for the varsity, too, in Stu Ridings and David Revelle."

Smith modestly states that he wasn't nearly as talented as some of Herrin's featured backs in more recent seasons.