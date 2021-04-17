Prep Football | 'Game-changer' seals Marion victory over Centralia

How Marion passed its second-toughest test of the spring — it rallied to beat Cahokia 23-22 on March 27 on Hunter Simmons’ touchdown pass with 2.1 seconds left — had more to do with its running game and defense instead of Simmons’ rifle arm.

It wasn’t that Simmons was bad when he passed in this one. He found 10 different receivers in going 16 of 27 for 157 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Walker Fox in the face of an all-out blitz in the first quarter. Simmons also collected 103 yards on only five rushes.

But after a hot start — 6 of 8, 87 yards — in the first quarter, Simmons and the Wildcats’ passing game couldn’t consistently take flight. Pryor seemed to wind up in the backfield on about every other pass in the second quarter. Simmons and his receivers just couldn’t get timed up.

There was no running game to take pressure off Simmons. Aside from his 55-yard touchdown run 35 seconds into the second quarter, Marion rushed for the grand total of eight yards in the first half.

“We needed rhythm,” Martin said of the offense. “That was on me. It was like I was calling plays instead of running an offense. We made some plays, but we had no rhythm.”