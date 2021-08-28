Prep Football | Glover leads Benton past Carterville

BENTON — When describing Benton quarterback Keegan Glover, football fans of a certain age might make a comparison to Fran Tarkenton or Doug Flutie - two outstanding scrambling quarterbacks from years gone by in the NFL. Today's fan would likely point to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, pretty much a magician with the ball.

Maybe Glover is a mix of all three. He is quick, agile and oh so elusive and accurate with his passes, whether he has time to step up in the pocket or throw off his back foot. And rare is it that he forces a pass into double coverage.

The senior signal caller for the Rangers completed 13-of-21 passes for 135 yards Friday, including 7-of-8 in the second half, and rushed for 53 yards on eight carries to lead the Benton Rangers to a 23-6 opening-season win over the visiting Carterville Lions.

What was so impressive about Glover's performance was that he was often dodging a stout rush from the Lions' defensive line and still managed to throw strikes to six different receivers.

On one occasion, he rolled to his right, somehow managed to stay in bounds along the home team sideline and connected with fellow senior, Reid Baumgarte, who also found a way to stay in bounds for a gain of 21 yards. He would later follow up with a 25-yard toss to Baumgarte.