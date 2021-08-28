Prep Football | Glover leads Benton past Carterville

BENTON — When describing Benton quarterback Keegan Glover, football fans of a certain age might make a comparison to Fran Tarkenton or Doug Flutie - two outstanding scrambling quarterbacks from years gone by in the NFL. Today's fan would likely point to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, pretty much a magician with the ball.
Maybe Glover is a mix of all three. He is quick, agile and oh so elusive and accurate with his passes, whether he has time to step up in the pocket or throw off his back foot. And rare is it that he forces a pass into double coverage.
The senior signal caller for the Rangers completed 13-of-21 passes for 135 yards Friday, including 7-of-8 in the second half, and rushed for 53 yards on eight carries to lead the Benton Rangers to a 23-6 opening-season win over the visiting Carterville Lions.
What was so impressive about Glover's performance was that he was often dodging a stout rush from the Lions' defensive line and still managed to throw strikes to six different receivers.
On one occasion, he rolled to his right, somehow managed to stay in bounds along the home team sideline and connected with fellow senior, Reid Baumgarte, who also found a way to stay in bounds for a gain of 21 yards. He would later follow up with a 25-yard toss to Baumgarte.
"Part of that success was setting up the run game with (Wyatt) Upton and (Jacob) Kinsman," said Rangers head coach Justin Groves. "That kept their linebackers honest. The corners walked down a little and Keegan was able to go over the top to get his receivers."
Lions head coach Brett Diel said he figured Benton would pass to set up the run.
"In the first half, we did a pretty good job of stopping their passing game, but they made some adjustments at halftime and started using the running game to set up their passing game. When we tightened things up to stop the run, Glover found holes in our defense. That's what a good quarterback does."
Glover scored the first touchdown of the game - a 17-yard scamper with 29 seconds left in the first period. The point-after-kick by Eli Hanson was good for a 7-0 lead. A second score came on a 4-yard run by Kinsman with 9:34 to play in the second period. Again, the PAT was good for a 14-0 advantage. Both touchdowns were set up by Carterville fumbles.
"When you go on the road against a pretty good team in Benton, you have to take care of the football," Diel said. "We didn't do that tonight."
The Lions caught a break late in the first half, scoring on an untimed down with no time left on the clock on a 14-yard pass play from Andrew Hellriegel to Peyton Bittle. Both are juniors. The drive covered 90 yards. The two-point conversion rush attempt failed, leaving the score 14-6 at the intermission.
Benton retook control of the game in the third period, marching 73 yards capped off by a 12-yard TD run from senior Landon Bolen. A two-point conversion pass failed following a botched snap, leaving the score 20-6.
The Rangers sealed the deal with 6:59 to play in the fourth period when freshman Jesser Zepeda-Eber drilled a 23-yard field goal to make it a three-score game at 23-6.
The Lions drove down to the Benton 2 in the waning seconds but could not make it into the end zone.
"It was just a total team effort," Groves said. "For the most part, everything clicked in all phases of the game. I was especially excited for our seniors because they really wanted this game. I am hopeful this is a springboard to a very successful season."
Groves added that the Lions were a formidable opponent.
"They're big and physical. I knew it would be a competitive game and it was. Fortunately, we were able to execute our game plan tonight. And for that, I am super proud of our guys."
Benton, now 1-0, will travel to Sparta on Friday. The 0-1 Lions will play host to Herrin on Friday.