Prep Football | Goal-line stand lifts Herrin over Du Quoin

HERRIN — It came down to one play.

On fourth-and goal from the Herrin 4-yard line, Du Quoin junior quarterback Camden Waller ran a bootleg around the left end and barreled toward the end zone. At the 1, he was met with a hard hit by sophomore defensive back Kyrese Lukens, causing Waller to fumble the ball out of bounds.

"It was a pass-run option," said Indians head coach Derek Beard. "Their defensive end put some pressure on us and our quarterback (Waller) thought he had a window to get into the end zone, but Herrin has some athletes and their defensive back (Lukens) came up and made a nice play."

The Tigers took over on downs. Two quarterback sneaks later by senior quarterback Reese Billingsley and Herrin had a first down and ran out the clock for a 20-14 victory. It was Herrin's first win of the season. The Tigers are now 1-2, while the Indians fall to 1-2.

An interesting note about the Herrin victory is that the final spread was six points - the same number worn by the late Chance Karnes who was honored before the game by both schools. And it just so happened that the Tigers quarterback, Billingsley, playing the same position that Karnes played from 2017-19, completed six passes.

"Coincidence? I don't know," said Herrin head coach Taylor Perry. "Du Quoin played a heck of a ballgame. They kind of did what they wanted to on offense, particularly in that second half. I was not super happy with our play, but I will say that our kids showed some grit late and came up with some big plays defensively when we had to."

The boys from Perry County got on the scoreboard first with 6:21 to play in the opening quarter on a 4-yard run by Eli Jones. The point-after-kick by Joey Wood was true for a 7-0 lead. The Indians drove 65 yards for the score on that initial drive.

Herrin responded quickly.

Billingsley, running out of the shotgun formation, gashed the Indians' defense for huge gains and eventually pounded it in from one yard out. The drive covered 55 yards in all. The point-after kick from Keegan Weber was good to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:26 to go in the opening quarter.

Herrin defensive back Evan Young intercepted a pass from Waller on Du Quoin's next possession, but the home team was unable to capitalize, eventually punting deep into Indians' territory.

One of the biggest plays of the night ensued when Herrin senior defensive end Brady Quaglia stripped the ball from Du Quoin running back Jaelyn Smith and raced 20 yards for the touchdown. The PAT was good for a 14-7 advantage with 8:21 left in the half.

The Indians had a chance to tie the game when Jones got well beyond the Herrin secondary, but dropped a pass from Waller that would have resulted in a score had he held onto it.

Junior linebacker Jakai Vaughn of the Tigers then sacked Waller, and the Herrin offense proceeded to march downfield and hit paydirt again with 3:51 to play in the half when Billingsley plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out. The PAT failed when the snap sailed over the holder's head, leaving the score 20-7.

The Tribe hustled downfield and had a chance to score right before the half, but Chris Nelson broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down intended for Jace Colvin. Herrin ran one more play before the half ended.

Du Quoin had another long drive thwarted in the third quarter before turning the ball over on downs at the Herrin 3-yard line.

After a defensive stop, Waller connected with Gage Green for a 49-yard TD strike, pulling the Indians within six at 20-14.

Unable to run out the clock, Herrin punted and Du Quoin began moving the ball downfield. Waller found Colvin wide open behind the Tigers' secondary for 35 yards. He would have scored had he not dropped to the ground with an apparent leg injury. That set the stage for the last-second dramatics.

Du Quoin dominated the statistics despite the loss. The Indians ran the ball a stunning 46 times for 204 yards. Hamilton led the offense with 150 yards on 28 attempts. Waller completed 8-of-14 passes for 137 yards and a score.

Herrin's Billingsley also cracked the century mark in yards rushing with 101 on 21 carries. He completed 6-of-9 passes for 37 yards. Senior Jacob Hawk, who stood out from his outside linebacker position with several tackles and blocked a punt, had the long catch of the night for the Tigers, a 25-yarder.

"That may not be the 1992 state championship Du Quoin team over there, but it's still Du Quoin - one of the best football programs in Southern Illinois for years," Perry said. "They played a heck of a ballgame tonight. We were fortunate to get the win."

Beard was frustrated with the loss. Not only did the Indians dominated the stats, but also the time of possession by a wide margin.

"We did a lot of good things tonight, moved the ball really well, but we just didn't get the ball in the end zone often enough. That's been our Achilles heel all season. We're not executing when we need to the most."

Beard said there were some key miscues, including a pass interception and punt block, as well as the fumble strip that resulted in a TD for the Tigers.

"Unfortunately, Herrin came out on top tonight. We have to bounce back quick because we have a tough Carterville team coming to our place next week. We have six games left on the schedule. It's time to get back to work."

Herrin will travel to Benton to take on the Rangers.