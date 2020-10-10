Prep Football | Graves ready to change the culture at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon High School announced on Monday that former assistant Greg Graves has been assigned to take over as the Rams new head coach this spring.

Graves will take over for Jared Kessler who posted a 3-15 record with the Rams in two seasons. Mount Vernon is coming off a winless 2019 season where the 36-year-old Graves spent most of his time studying film on a Rams roster of 30 kids.

Changing the culture within the locker room is Graves’ top priority on a laundry list of things that need to happen in order to turn his team into a winning football program.

“Since I interviewed for the position back in mid-September, I have felt confident in what I have to offer,” Graves said on Thursday. “The challenge this team faces is changing the culture having just three wins in the past four years. I’ve been calling it an invisible man that we’re fighting and I think that’s the biggest reason why a lot of kids stopped showing up.

“I’m here to put an end to that, and it starts with the senior and junior classes because they’ve been dealing with it the longest.”