Prep Football | Graves ready to change the culture at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon High School announced on Monday that former assistant Greg Graves has been assigned to take over as the Rams new head coach this spring.
Graves will take over for Jared Kessler who posted a 3-15 record with the Rams in two seasons. Mount Vernon is coming off a winless 2019 season where the 36-year-old Graves spent most of his time studying film on a Rams roster of 30 kids.
Changing the culture within the locker room is Graves’ top priority on a laundry list of things that need to happen in order to turn his team into a winning football program.
“Since I interviewed for the position back in mid-September, I have felt confident in what I have to offer,” Graves said on Thursday. “The challenge this team faces is changing the culture having just three wins in the past four years. I’ve been calling it an invisible man that we’re fighting and I think that’s the biggest reason why a lot of kids stopped showing up.
“I’m here to put an end to that, and it starts with the senior and junior classes because they’ve been dealing with it the longest.”
Graves believes his other job as the football director of the Jefferson County Sports Authority has allowed him to build relationships with his players at the younger levels. Increasing his roster size to 80 players has presented Graves and offensive coordinator Wayne Witfield the opportunity to examine every athlete's strengths and weaknesses to build a successful scheme that fits their team the best.
“Since we’re behind on contact days, we’re using our opportunities to look at what kind of players we have and make adjustments,” said Graves. “You don’t get to recruit players in high school like you do at the college level so you change your system based on what you have.”
Graves grew up in Evansville, Indiana, where he went on to play Division II college football at St. Joseph University in Rensselaer. He hopes to mentor his players in order to provide them with a plan for after high school, whether it’s playing football or a different adventure.
“I wasn’t prepared for college once I got a scholarship,” said Graves. “I went there and barely made it a semester. These kids say they want to go to college, so I’ll give the seniors a college football schedule for a week to see how it goes.”
One player that Graves believes has a bright future after graduation is senior Evan Lee. Lee is the utility man of the Rams' offense when it comes to rushing the ball and catching passes, while manning the safety position on defense to go along with his 4.40 track speed.
Graves labeled Lee as “a machine that doesn’t get tired.” The senior hasn’t lost a step since adding on about 20 pounds during the offseason. Lee showcased his speed at the Naperville showcase a couple of weeks ago when he finished with the fastest time.
“Evan Lee is one of the best players in the state,” said Graves. “He’s a leader in the classroom and on and off the football field. He’s just like Christian McCaffrey when it comes to how fast he can run and how dependable he is when catching passes.
“Him and the team's biggest challenge has been the fluctuation in roster numbers and learning a new offense each year.”
Teaching kids about college and setting them up for future success is something Graves refuses to take lightly. He knows how important that first win could be when his team kicks off the season against Salem on March 5.
Until then it’s about becoming one big, happy family for Graves.
“Relationships are a big thing for me,” he said. "These kids know how much I care about them and that I put their best interest first. A lot of these kids don’t have father figures, so in a way I could be the closest thing they have to one.”
