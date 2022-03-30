Prep Football | Hargrove resigns from Christopher, accepts college job

CHRISTOPHER — Saying that it was one of the most difficult decisions he has ever had to make, Christopher High School football coach Anthony Hargrove has resigned his position with the Bearcats in order to accept an offer to coach defensive linemen at Limestone University in Gaffney, S.C.

Hargrove said that his wife, Amy, and two daughters - Amiah and Aralynn - will continue to live in their Christopher home. Hargrove will travel back-and-forth, when possible, during the football season and then stay in Christopher afterward.

"That's going to be the hardest part for me, spending time away from my family," he said. "I'm especially going to miss my workouts with Amiah. We've been training together for a while now and I truly love doing that with her. That's why I first turned the job down. But after further discussion with my family, I agreed to take the job."

The 38-year-old Hargrove is a former professional football player, having spent time competing as a defensive lineman with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, where he was part of a Super Bowl title team.

Hargrove will be reunited with Mike Furrey, a former teammate of his with the Rams. Furrey played wide receiver, defensive back and special teams with the Rams and serves as head coach at Limestone. It is his second stint with the football program there. Riley Swanson, also a former teammate of Hargrove's at Buffalo, will coach defensive backs at Limestone.

"Limestone is a Division II Christian college," Hargrove said. "Coaching there allows me the opportunity live out my faith. I am excited to have this new challenge."

Hargrove said he will sincerely miss coaching at Christopher, where he spent six seasons, the last five as head coach. The Bearcats finished 3-6 this past fall and were 3-3 in the COVID-shortened season of 2020 - played in the spring of 2021.

"I really enjoyed working with those young men," Hargrove said. "Running a high school football program was quite challenging because the kids didn't know much about me and I didn't know much about them. But I would like to think that as time passed, we got along well and communicated well with one another. I did my best to teach them the game as I learned it. I tried to create a winning culture. We built up our youth football program and eventually built up our numbers at the high school level."

Christopher Athletic Director Josh McCurren said Hargrove left a lasting impression with the kids and the program.

"I consider Anthony a good friend. He meant a lot to our kids in the program, and even more important, to our community. He provided a spark when we were struggling and needed a spark."

McCurren said Hargrove was more than a coach to his players.

"He cared about them like they were his own kids. He took young boys and turned them into young men, preparing them for life beyond high school. We wish Anthony the best of luck in his new endeavor."

McCurren said that the high school coaching position has been posted and that in-house candidates will get a first look. He added that the hiring process will likely take 2-to-3 weeks. Current staff members include: defensive coordinator Mike Fletcher, who has been with the program for 15 years; Cary Hammonds, who coaches special teams and has been on staff for six years; and Hayden Carter (line coach for two years).

