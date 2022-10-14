Prep Football | Harrisburg gets key win over Herrin

HARRISBURG — Running backs Tevin Godsey and Ross Rider combined for five touchdowns Friday to lead the Harrisburg Bulldogs to a convincing 42-14 win over the Herrin Tigers on "Pink Out for Cancer" night at Taylor Field.

With the victory, the Bulldogs improve to 5-3 overall, making them playoff eligible. They finish the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference at 3-2. Herrin falls to 3-5 overall and was 2-3 in league play.

"I told the boys that we wanted to showcase what we can do - show off our weapons if you will - and we did that tonight," said Harrisburg second-year head coach Matt Griffith. "Ross (Rider), Tevin (Godsey) and Karmello (Downey) all had big nights for us."

Griffith said the Bulldogs were at a crossroad in the season after dropping consecutive games to Benton and Murphysboro.

"I told them that how they respond to adversity is how they will write their future. I told them that every week from here on out has to be with a playoff mentality - a must-win situation - and fortunately, the kids responded well. I'm very proud of the way they played tonight."

Herrin head coach Taylor Perry was disheartened with his team's performance.

"Give Harrisburg credit. They're a good football team, but we made it easier for them tonight (four turnovers). We beat ourselves as much as they beat us."

Perry said poor special teams play set up a short touchdown drive for the Bulldogs on the opening possession. A fumble on Herrin's first play from scrimmage set up a second short score.

"We're down two touchdowns barely two minutes into the game. You just can't do that," he said. "Offensively, we never found any rhythm. Nothing clicked."

Harrisburg opened the scoring with 10 minutes to go in the opening quarter on a 7-yard run by Rider. The two-point conversion run failed. It was a four-play, 28-yard drive.

After Herrin's initial fumble, the Bulldogs were back on the scoreboard when Godsey scored on first down from 19 yards out. The two-point conversion run by Rider was good for a 14-0 lead with 9:48 to go in the first period.

Godsey scored again with 2:32 to go in the quarter on a 34-yard catch from sophomore quarterback Owen Rann. It was an eight-play drive covering 82 yards.

The Tigers finally got in the scoring column when senior quarterback Reese Billingsley connected with sophomore Kyrese Lukens for a 70-yard catch and run for a touchdown. The point-after-kick was good by Keegan Weber to cut the deficit to two touchdowns at 21-7 with 1:10 left in the half.

Harrisburg moved ahead 28-7 with a 4-yard run by Rider at the 8:13 mark of the third period. It was a seven-play, 31-yard drive. The PAT by Trent Price was good.

The Bulldogs scored again at the 3:01 mark of the third period when Downey scored from 9 yards out to make the score 35-7. It was a nine-play, 77-yard drive.

Godsey scored his third TD of the night on a 10-yard run with 8:02 to go in the fourth period. It was a seven-play, 47-yard drive.

Herrin scored one final time at the 3:31 mark of the fourth period when back-up senior quarterback Evan Young connected with Logan Cough from 40 yards out. It was a five-play 56-yard drive.