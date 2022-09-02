Prep Football | Harrisburg holds off Du Quoin for first win of the season

DU QUOIN — After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Harrisburg scored 18 straight points to beat Du Quoin, 25-14, in a non-conference football game at VanMetre Field.

“I told our boys if you want to go to the next level you have to win dog fights,” said Harrisburg coach Matt Griffith. “When someone answers us we have to answer back. Last week was a tough pill to swallow and we took it personal, so this week we got back to work. The game plan was to oppose our will. Everything we ran last week fell apart on us – we couldn’t get it done the second half – so we challenged the offensive and defensive line.”

Harrisburg improved to 1-1 on the season after a disappointing 29-28 loss in the season opener while Du Quoin fell to 1-1. The Bulldogs host Paris in its home opener next week while Du Quoin hits the road to play Herrin.

“We made too many mistakes,” said Du Quoin's coach Derek Beard. ”We didn’t have a great week of practice and that’s on me. We were kind of concerned about them running it right at us and they were able to do that and we just couldn’t get off the field. It’s tough to win games when you were limited on offensive possessions.”

Prep Football | Du Quoin celebrates 30th anniversary of '92 state championship DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football …

Harrisburg’s senior running back Ross Rider had a career game and more rushing for 196 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

“Our offensive line blocked amazing,” Rider said. “We worked all week long to shore up some things in the run game and they really came through. Du Quoin is a good team, but we kept running and doing what we do. Coach called my number and every single one of us was cramping, but we kept battling.”

Junior running back Karmelo Downey added 84 yards rushing on 13 carries and a touchdown and junior running back Tevin Godsey gained 46 yards on four carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run.

Du Quoin’s senior running back Jonathan Hamilton led the Indians with 84 yards rushing on 14 carries. Junior quarterback Camden Waller completed 9-of-18 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but had three interceptions.

Harrisburg took the opening kickoff and drove from the 35 to the Du Quoin six, but a penalty on a 21-yard pass cancelled that play and a sack on 4th-and-10 gave the Indians the ball at their own 37 for their first possession.

On 3rd-and-21 Waller, following two five-yard procedure penalties, overthrew a wide open Triston Webb down the left sideline forcing a punt.

After the Indians defense forced a three-and-out, Du Quoin took over on its own 20 and drove the length of the field on nine plays ending with a 21-yard run by Cameron Ford on a 2nd-and-7 from the Harrisburg 40 and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Waller to PJ Winters in the left corner of the end zone. Joey Wood kicked the point and the Indians led 7-0 with 3:05 left in the first quarter.

Harrisburg came right back driving 66-yards on six plays with Downey scoring from the 36. The extra point was blocked leaving Du Quoin with a 7-6 lead with 11:51 left in the second quarter.

Du Quoin then drove from its 37 to the Harrisburg seven, but facing a 4th-and-2 Waller’s pass to Winters in the right corner was incomplete turning the ball over to the Bulldogs.

Harrisburg came back again driving 92 yards on 14 plays with Jack Ford finding Henry Burris alone in the end zone for a eight-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-6 following a motion penalty on the three on 4th-and-1. The two-point run failed and Harrisburg led 12-7 with 8.7 seconds remaining in the half.

On the kickoff, EJ Jones caught the ball on the four and raced down the right sidelines all the way into the end zone, but the Indians were called for an illegal block at the 10 wiping out the touchdown and ending the half with the Bulldogs holding onto their lead.

On the second play of the second half, Burris intercepted Waller at the Du Quoin 47 to set up the Bulldogs at the 42. Six plays later, Ross Rider scored from the eight. After the two-point run failed again Harrisburg upped its lead to 18-7 with 8:09 left in the third quarter.

Lightning struck again on Du Quoin’s next possession. Driving from its two the Indians were sitting at the 47 after two long pass completions, but Andrew Unthank picked Waller off at the 45 and ran all the way down to the 15. However, Jubal Alvis returned the favor picking off Ford at the 10.

The Indians regrouped and drove 90-yards on 14 plays overcoming three crucial penalties to score on a 19 pass from Waller to Smith. The extra point by Wood was good despite a five-yard penalty. The Indians pulled within four with 10:52 remaining.

Following a failed on-sides kick, the Bulldogs drove 56 yards on nine plays with Godsey scoring from 25 yards out on a pitch around the right end. Trentn Price kicked the point and Harrisburg extended its lead to 25-14 with 5:10 left.