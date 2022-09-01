Prep Football | Harrisburg set to square off with Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Not too many teams in Southern Illinois have a more successful football program than Du Quoin and Harrisburg.

For decades, the Indians thrived in the Southwest Egyptian Conference, and for the last 30 years, as a member of the Mississippi Division in the River-to-River Conference.

Harrisburg had its share of success first in the South Seven Conference and then as a member of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

Both schools have won state championships - Du Quoin in 1988 and 1992 and Harrisburg in 2000.

On Friday at Van Metre Field in Du Quoin, the two will lock horns once again to see which team is superior. The host Indians are fresh off a 26-0 victory over visiting Chester, while the Bulldogs endured a one-point overtime loss (29-28) at East Alton-Wood River.

"We went back to the drawing board after last week's loss," said second-year Harrisburg head coach Matt Griffith. "We worked harder on our blocking assignments, as well as defensive assignments. The kids have put in the time this week in practice."

Griffith said he has only respect for Du Quoin and its football program.

"They're so well coached," he said. "They don't usually beat themselves. To have success against them, we will have to control the ball on offense and either force several three-and-outs with their offense or force them into some turnovers. They're big, though, on both sides of the line and they have some speed at their skill positions."

The Bulldogs were led offensively last Friday by junior halfback Tevin Godsey, who collected 96 yards on six carries, including three touchdowns. Harrisburg led 21-6 at the half before the Oilers of East Alton rallied to force an overtime.

The Indians were never seriously threatened by Chester.

"We struggled offensively at times, which is why we have made some changes for Week 2," said Du Quoin head coach Derek Beard.

Junior quarterback Camden Waller was more than adequate at directing the offense. He completed 8-of-11 passes for 90 yards. Top rusher for the Tribe was Jonathan Hamilton with 57 yards on 11 attempts with one touchdown. Cameron Ford scored two touchdowns on short runs. Top receiver was Jace Colvin, who had three catches for 25 yards. P.J. Winters added two catches and E.J. Jones had one.

"I'm hoping that we will be able to run the football and control the clock against Harrisburg," Beard said. "Against Chester, we were able to get the ball to some of our athletes and let them make moves to get the ball into the end zone. But we still made a lot of mistakes. We will have to play much better to beat a good Harrisburg team."

Beard said the Bulldogs are competitive each and every year.

"We have had a lot of close games with them over the years," he said. "They will be well prepared and they have some kids who are good athletes, because we saw them in track. They like running those jet sweeps. If we can get that shut down and take them out of what they want to do, that will help a lot. I don't expect a big offensive game. I expect a defensive battle."

Beard said he is looking forward to the contest.

"I think it will be a good game," he said. "We moved the ball well last week. They moved the ball well. The key for us is avoiding drive-killing penalties and taking care of the football."