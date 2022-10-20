Prep Football | Harrisburg to host Carterville in key Week 9 game

HARRISBURG — There are few contests this Friday that carry any real significance in regard to the playoff picture. One of those few is Carterville at Harrisburg.

It's an important game for the Lions because they are trying to complete a perfect regular season at 9-0 and possibly nail down a No. 1 seed in the playoffs bracket.

It's an important game for the Bulldogs because a 6-3 team would likely receive a better playoff pairing than one that finishes 5-4.

"Carterville is what its record shows - a very good team and a well-coached team," said Harrisburg second-year head coach Matt Griffith. "They have a lot of offensive weapons (quarterback Andrew Hellriegel, running backs Bryce Smith and Nolan Hartford and receivers Blake Burkey, Hartford and Peyton Bittle) and have a strong defense, too. We're pretty much going to have to play the perfect game to beat them."

Griffith said the Bulldogs will try to counter with a few weapons of their own.

Sophomore quarterback Owen Rann has completed 30-of-53 passes since taking over the starting role a few weeks ago. He has thrown for 480 yards and four touchdowns against only one interception.

Senior running back Ross Rider leads the team in rushing with 874 yards on 147 carries and has scored 12 touchdowns. Junior Karmello Downey has romped for 489 yards on 50 carries and scored seven touchdowns. Junior Tevin Godsey is the team's leading receiver with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 338 yards on the ground in only 37 attempts with seven touchdowns.

"We need to be balanced offensively against Carterville," Griffith said. "We have to make them respect our ability to throw it, as well as run it."

Griffith said what the Bulldogs can't do Friday is let the Lions control the tempo of the game.

"Carterville will be our toughest opponent to date," Griffith said. "We need to show them - and really all of Southern Illinois - that we can compete with a team like theirs. From my vantage point, this is a must win for us."

Lions head coach Brett Diel said that he wants to see his ballclub finish the regular season on a positive note and that Harrisburg stands in the way.

"I think it's a great matchup for us," Diel said. "They have some athletes and run a similar offense to ours. Harrisburg may have lost three games, but their three losses are by a combined 15 points. They could easily be 8-0. So, we aren't taking them lightly."

Just like any other week, Diel said the Lions need to execute the game plan to be successful.

"We have high expectations of ourselves each week," he said. "Our preparation will be the same. Again, it comes down to execution."

Through eight games, Hellriegel has completed 94-of-134 passes for 1,105 yards and 16 touchdowns against only one interception. He also has a 70% completion percentage.

Top rusher for the Lions is Smith with 1,154 yards on 129 carries (8.9 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Hartford has 317 yards on 47 rushing attempts with five touchdowns. Hellriegel has added 207 yards rushing on 53 carries for nine touchdowns.

Top receivers are Burkey with 30 receptions for 360 yards and five scores, Hartford with 29 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns, and Bittle with 24 catches for 207 yards and three TDs.