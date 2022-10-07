Prep Football | Herrin rolls past West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — Sophomore Kyrese Lukens caught two touchdowns and scored another off an interception to lead the Herrin Tigers to a 34-7 win Friday evening over West Frankfort, spoiling the Redbirds' Homecoming.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 2-2 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and to 3-4 overall. West Frankfort slides to 0-4 in league play, 2-5 overall.

"I was really proud of our defensive effort tonight," said Tigers head coach Taylor Perry. "I thought we did a good job of containing their running game."

Contain, indeed.

Redbirds sophomore halfback Travion Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards. Seven of those 10 carries went for negative yardage. Senior quarterback Gavin Mann toted the ball 19 times for only 16 yards, which included several sacks. As a team, West Frankfort netted only 40 yards on 35 carries. The few offensive highlights came via the passing game early as Keagan Bowers snagged two passes from Mann for 71 yards and Brady Melvin had two catches that featured a TD catch and run.

The Redbirds got on the scoreboard first with 3:48 to play in the first quarter on a 22-yard pass play from Mann to Melvin. The point-after-kick by Mann was good for a 7-0 lead.

Herrin pulled within one at 7-6 at the 10-second mark of the first period on a 19-yard TD pass from Reese Billingsley to Lukens. The point-after-kick by Keegan Weber failed.

The Tigers took the lead at 14-7 with 6:24 to play in the half when Billingsley capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard drive. The two-point conversion pass to Jacob Hawk was good. There was no further scoring in the half.

Herrin moved out to a two-score lead at 20-7 with 4:23 to go in the third period when Billingsley ran it in from four yards out. The PAT was wide of the mark.

The Tigers extended the lead to 26-7 with 46 seconds left in the third period when Billingsley connected with Lukens from 11 yards out. Finally, on the last play of the third quarter, Lukens intercepted a pass and romped to paydirt from 30 yards out. Lukens added the two-point conversion with a run to provide the final margin of victory at 34-7.

Billingsley gashed the Redbirds' defense for 124 yards on 24 carries, mostly on runs right up the middle from the shotgun formation. He finished with two TDs rushing and two passing.

Fullback Jakai Vaughn followed with 29 yards on seven attempts. Lucas Sissom had 11 yards on three carries and set up a touchdown with a 30-yard punt return.

Defensively, Dawson Matier and Talan Nemeth recorded two sacks each for Herrin. Hawk, Vaughn, and Evan Watson also recorded sacks. Kaiden Burks and Brody Reagan had multiple tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

"The way our defense played tonight is the way we looked at the start of the year," Perry said.

Herrin travels to Harrisburg Friday with an opportunity to get to the .500 mark with a win.