Prep Football | Indians' season ends at Decatur in 39-15 loss

DECATUR – Johnston City scored the first touchdown of the game and the last one Saturday evening, but Decatur St. Teresa scored six touchdowns in between as the host Bulldogs rolled to a 39-15 win over the Indians in the semifinal round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

With the win, Decatur improves to 13-0 and advances to the state championship game next Friday against Downs Tri-Valley (36-6 winner over Maroa-Forsyth in the other semifinal game).

Johnston City finishes its season at 12-1 - the most wins in school history and first-ever appearance in the state semifinals.

"They're the No. 1 team in the state and have been all season for a reason," Indians head coach Todd Thomas said of the Bulldogs. "We made some mistakes. We were in it early, but turned the ball over a couple of times (in the first half). You can't do that against a team with that kind of firepower, but I'm proud of our kids. We never quit."

Thomas said some teams would have quit after falling behind by multiple touchdowns.

"We had the opportunity to roll over, but we didn't," he said. "We just kept fighting and fighting. We finished the game strong. I'm proud of our kids for hanging with it. They (Bulldogs) are very good, very talented, very well-coached. Playing on their home field was a definite struggle for us."

Thomas said he told his players in the postgame huddle not to let this loss define them.

"Especially our seniors. They've had three great seasons," the fifth-year coach said. "They're 27-2. I'm just proud as heck of those guys and what they've accomplished - the growth that we've seen and the maturation, not only as football players but as people. We went further than any team in school history. This was an unbelievable accomplishment for these kids."

Senior running back Isiah Watson rushed for 135 yards on 26 carries and scored both of his team's touchdowns.

"They (Bulldogs) were a very good offensive team," Watson said of Decatur. "We couldn't really do much on the offensive end. And we couldn't really get it done on the defensive end, either."

Watson said the loss can't erase all the pleasant memories.

"I'm never going to forget this season. It was an awesome season. I love all my brothers," he said.

The Indians were first to score on a 6-yard run by Watson at the 4:49 mark of the opening period. The seven-play drive covered 18 yards. The score was set up by a fumble recovery by Brody Little. The point-after kick was good by Kaden Dover for a 7-0 lead.

Decatur St. Teresa responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that culminated with a 5-yard run by Elijah Wills at the 1:22 mark of the first period. The two-point conversion pass failed, leaving JC on top at 7-6.

The host Bulldogs took the lead with 6:33 to go in the second period on a 1-yard drive by quarterback Joe Brummer. The two-point conversion run was good for a 14-7 lead.

The Indians drove downfield, converting a couple of fourth downs, but Watson fumbled at the Decatur 21. The Bulldogs took advantage as Brummer broke through the line of scrimmage and sprinted 67 yards for a score. The conversion run failed, leaving the score at 20-7.

That particular score was a crushing blow as it came with 7 seconds left in the first half. It went from a one-score deficit for the Indians to two scores.

Wills extended the lead for Decatur to 26-7 with 6:31 left in the third period when he hauled in a 31-yard TD pass from Brummer. The two-point pass failed.

Decatur St. Teresa scored again at the 1:49 mark of the third period when Christian Harper ran for a touchdown from 53 yards out. The point-after-kick was good for a 33-7 lead.

The Bulldogs tallied one final score with 7:26 to play in the fourth period when Jeremy Walker reached the endzone from 20 yards out. The PAT failed and the lead was 39-7.

JC closed out the scoring when Watson darted into the endzone from 22 yards out at the 2:47 mark of the fourth period. Quarterback Connor Mowery added the two-point conversion.

In addition to Watson's production as the lead rusher, Boston Peyton followed up with 35 yards on the ground in nine carries. Mowery netted 23 yards. Nolan Causey tacked on 20 yards. Mowery also completed 2-of-5 passes for two yards.

The Bulldogs accounted for nearly 400 yards of total offense - 113 through the air and 279 on the ground. Harper led Decatur's ground attack with 93 yards. Brummer completed 7-of-8 passes for one touchdown. He also rushed for 77 yards.