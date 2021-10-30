Prep Football | Johnston City advances with win over Lawrenceville

JOHNSTON CITY — The Johnston City Indians jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and never let up beating Lawrenceville, 43-12, before an enthusiastic hometown crowd on a cold and windy Saturday afternoon in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A football playoffs.

“We’ve had a couple slow starts, so we wanted to get out to a fast start and that’s what we did,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “The defense was good early and that’s an improvement. The offense was kind of battling the wind, but we got done what we needed to get done. Our offensive line did a great job with our inside running game.”

Johnston City (9-1) will play at Breese Mater Dei (10-0), which beat Carmi-White County, 54-16, Friday night, in the second round.

“We had a big win last week and big win today,” Thomas said. “Next week will be a tall task They’re very good – perennial state powerhouse in our classification, so it will definitely be a challenge. We’ll have our hands full. We got out of here with nobody hurt, so that’s very important.”

Junior running back Isiah Watson had his best rushing performance of the season with 169 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

“Breese will be a tougher team, so we’ll have to go out there and play harder than we did this week and expect more passing,” Watson said. “I’ll just say we’ll stay prayed up and get some rest and get ready for them.”

Senior wide receiver Corbin Hickey had an excellent game with five receptions for 140 yards, including touchdown catches of 35 yards in the first quarter and 23 yards just before the half.

“We had a pretty good short passing game and Corbin was able to make plays on some catch-hitches – 140 yards is a big day,” Thomas said. “When you put Austin Brown on one side and Corbin on the other side it’s a tough matchup. You have to pick your poison."

Quarterback Heath Neibch also had an excellent game completing 11-of-16 passes for 202 yards. The senior also had a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“My guys were running great routes and everything was feeling real smooth coming out of my hand,” Neibch said. “They overcover Austin (Brown) all the time, so Corbin takes complete advantage whether its them overcovering Austin or him overpowering a littler defensive back. Next week is Breese Mater Dei and I don’t know if you know, I played them my sophomore in Frankfort. They’re a tough team, but I think we have the weapons and the right guys to give them a good game.”

Johnston City struck first after the opening drive punt driving 64 yards on eight plays with Isiah Watson scoring from the two-yard line following a 23-yards pass to Zander Saylor and a 10-yard run by Watson. After an offsides penalty, Johnston City pulled its kicker and Austin Brown ran in the two-point conversion from the one. Johnston City led 8-0 at the 4:09 mark.

After exchanging punts, Connor Mowery intercepted Brenyn Winningham at the Lawrenceville 26 and returned it to the 12. Four plays later, Brown scored from the one. This time Kaden Dover stayed out to kick and he made good upping the lead to 15-0 with 44.2 seconds left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Keaton Fort recovered a Lawrenceville fumble at the 35. Johnston City struck quickly when Heath Neibch connected with Corbin Hickey for the touchdown. Dover kicked the point again and the JC led 22-0 with 22.4 seconds remaining in the first.

After Lawrenceville was forced to punt on its next possession, JC took over on its own 20 and was driving, but when facing 4th-and-14 at the Lawrenceville 44, JC decided to go for it, but was called for a penalty forcing a punt. However, the punt was blocked setting up Lawrenceville at the JC 32.

After converting two fourth down plays, Winningham scored from the two. The two-point conversion pass failed and Johnston City led 22-6 with 3:13 left in the half.

Lawrenceville tried an onside kick, but it failed, leaving JC at the 50. Eight plays later, including a dropped interception at the five, Neibach and Hickey hooked up again for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Dover’s kick hit the left upright and JC led 28-6 wit 12.5 seconds remaining in the half.

Johnston City struck quickly to start the second half. After the kickoff went out of bounds setting up JC at their own 42, Watson took over running for three on first down, breaking up the middle for 51 yards on second and scoring from the four on the next play. Brown ran in the two-point conversion to up the lead to 36-6 after just 1:10 of the third.

“It was where I got the ball and had to read the hole and make sure I get through there through a tight space and I just saw an opening and ran hard,” Watson said.

After a 3-and-out punt, the JC Indians went on an 83-yard drive on 13 plays that ate up six minutes and eight seconds, which included a 32-yard pass down the right sideline to Hickey and ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Neibch. Dover kicked the point and the JC Indians led 43-6 with 2:55 remaining in the third.

Lawrenceville scored on a six play, 52-yard drive, ending in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Winningham to Leyton Ivers.

