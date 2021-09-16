Prep Football | Johnston City and Hamilton County face off after last weeks big wins

Johnston City hosts Hamilton County Friday night after the Indians needed significant contributions from its offense, defense and special teams to end Fairfield’s 37-game Black Diamond winning streak, 28-26, while the Foxes got their first win of the season shutting out Edwards County, 30-0.

“It was a huge win for us and a huge win for our kids,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “We gave up the opening kickoff for a score and the next series we throw a pick and we could have very easily rolled over. We were in a hole starting off, but we showed a lot of resilience and endured a fourth quarter surge. It had a lot of twists and turns with fumbles and big hits. It was a very physical small school football game. We were kind of tired out in the fourth quarter with their size and depth, but we somehow managed to hang on and get it done. I think the people got their money’s worth.”

Johnston City (2-1, 2-0 BDC) and Hamilton County (1-2, 1-2 BDC) renew their rivalry after not playing during the spring season.

“They weren’t on our schedule during the shortened season,” Thomas said. “They’re big, physical and got speed. They’ve got a quarterback who can throw the ball. We’ve seen double tight the last couple weeks where they pounded the ball and they give us two-minute shotgun spread looks, so it will be a kickback to pass coverage and no tight end looks the way we started the year. So, we’re going to have to change our mindset this week. It’s going to be an interesting matchup. We’re going to have to be ready to play.”

Last week the Indians got a full team effort with the game coming down to special teams with 3:47 remaining after the Mules scored to pull within two points with the extra point remaining. Then the defense sealed the game with an interception by Conner Mowery with less than a minute and a half left.

In the first quarter the special team unit stopped the Mules first two-point attempt and again in the second quarter to give the Indians a 14-12 lead at the half.

The special teams struck again with Austin Brown returning the second half kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown to up the lead to 20-12.

“When you have a division I player he can really tilt the field,” Thomas said. “Brown really ran the alley and was really an opposing force on defense at free safety.”

The Mules tied the game with 6:16 left in the third quarter on a 15 play, 73-yard drive and successfully completed the two-point conversion on its third try.

After the Indians retook the lead at the end of the third quarter on a touchdown and a two-point conversion of its own the Mules then scored on a 38-yard run. For the third time in four tries the Indian extra point special teams came up big stopping an inside reverse to maintain the two-point halftime lead.

The defense was just as good or better than the special team forcing six turnovers, including five fumble recoveries of which three directly led to 22 points.

“The defense gave us two short fields so that was a definite advantage for us,” Thomas said.

The offense took advantage of the first fumble recovery at the Mules 12 to take the lead 7-6 on a nine-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Hickey two plays later and turning right around with Mowery recovering the second fumble less than a minute later that led to an Isiah Watson 11-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 14-6 after Kaden Dover kicked both extra points.

The third fumble recovery didn’t lead to a Johnston City score, but the fourth at the Indian 37 by Mowery again did when quarterback Heath Neibch led a drive that resulted in a four-yard touchdown run by Neibch followed by Neibch scoring on the two-point conversion with 0.8 seconds left in the third quarter.

Neibch completed 10-of-18 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Hickey had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Watson was the leading rusher with 43 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

“They were very stout defensively, but there were some things we could do in the passing game that made the difference,” Thomas said. “Corbin is an athletic kid and a big target. He can run and is a tough matchup.”

Defensively Ben Morgan finished with nine solo tackles and Brown had eight. Defensive lineman Riley Cordy and defensive ends Zander Sailor and Brock Baker had good games.

Hamilton County lost its season opener 16-14 to Eldorado and had to take a forfeit loss two weeks ago.

This week will be a good measuring stick to see where we stand in the season,” said Hamilton County coach Jason Craig. “Johnston City is a very good team that has many weapons in many positions. Their size and athletic ability on both sides of the ball will be a true test for us. If we can execute our game plan, win the turnover battle, and keep the game from going into a shootout, it should be a very competitive contest.”

Last week the Foxes held a 6-0 lead at the half on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Grady Lueke to Wyatt Richards with 3:33 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed.

“Having been off a week due to quarantine, we had some significant rust to shake off especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Craig said. “We were in the red zone at least five times in the first half and were only capable to put the ball in once. I felt that if we could get a half under our belt, things would get closer to normal in the second half and they did.”

Hamilton County upped its lead to 14-0 in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Lueke to Aden Futrell. Arion Allen ran in the two-point conversion with 7:34 left.

Lueke completed 8-of-16 passes for 73 yards. Six different receivers caught passes led by Layton Karcher with two catches for 17 yards and Richards with two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Futrell had the one catch for a touchdown.

“Lueke had a good showing last week,” Craig said. “We need him to continue to show the senior leadership expected of him this week against a very talented JC squad if we're going to be successful. He did a great job passing the ball to 5-6 different receivers in both games we've played and that will be a key for us against JC, as well as getting our running attack opportunities to balance the offensive game plan.”

The Foxes put the game away with two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. The first came with 7:29 left on a four-yard run by Clinton Rhodes with Lueke hitting Brady Thrane for the two-point conversion. Two minutes later Zach Wheeler scored on a 40-yard run. Allen again carried in the two-point conversion.

Allen led the Foxes in rushing with 70 yards on seven carries with Wheeler adding 66 yards on five carries.

“Defensively, we played very well the entire night,” Craig said. “We kept Edwards County behind the chains often and our tackling continues to get better every week. We forced some turnovers that helped keep the momentum in the second half in our direction.”

Kaleb Middendorf led the team with 10 solo tackles and three assists. Brody Barker and Richards finished with seven (five solo), Abram Aydt with six (five solo) with Allen and Futrell with five each.

“Kaleb Middendorf, Allen, and Richards led the tackling department and Futrell was very active as well with an interception,” Craig said. "We will need these guys to continue to make plays to keep us in the game against Johnston City."

