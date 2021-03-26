Prep Football | Johnston City controls line of scrimmage, beats Chester

JOHNSTON CITY — In Friday night’s 32-15 Black Diamond Conference win over Chester, Johnston City coach Todd Thomas found out some things about his team he didn’t know going into the game.
“We showed resilience and grit to beat one of the best programs in the conference,” he said.
Thomas and the Indians figured out something else, too: Even on a night when star junior Austin Brown wasn’t at his best, the team was good enough to win wire-to-wire and do so going away against a solid opponent.
How Johnston City (2-0, 2-0) did it was as simple as football’s oldest tenet. The team that controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball wins. The Indians were that team, enabling them to beat the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-1) for the first time since 2014, the last time they won a conference title.
“They were very vital tonight,” said Brown of Johnston City’s line. “Our passing game wasn’t working tonight, so we had to go to the run. And we ran the ball great. All the glory goes to our line.”
Brown, who has landed no less than 17 FBS scholarship offers, accounted for just 76 yards from the line of scrimmage. He completed just 2 of 8 passes for 18 yards with an interception, although it was worth the price of admission to see him extend a 2-point conversion for several seconds before zipping a strike to Jordan Wininger that made it 16-7 in the second quarter.
But most of the night, the Indians’ best offensive play was maybe the simplest one will find in most playbooks. Brown would turn and hand the ball to either Sam Harris or Isiah Watson going up the middle, and with the exception of brief stretches in each half, they would churn for good yardage.
Watson led all rushers with 78 yards on seven attempts, including a 31-yard touchdown run with 8:12 left in the first half. His speed is a good counter to Harris’ pounding runs. Featuring a low center of gravity and the ability to bounce off tacklers, Harris delivered 76 yards and two scores on 17 attempts.
“Wedge was our play,” Brown said.
Most of Johnston City’s yards on 46 and 69-yard touchdown drives to start the game came on runs up the middle, with the exception of an occasional keeper by Brown. His 23-yard jaunt to the right sideline on 3rd-and-10 set the stage for Watson’s score.
While the Indians were able to establish a ground game, Chester wasn’t able to after some first half success. Hard-running junior Jordan Merideth collected 57 yards before halftime but was shackled in the second half until rushing for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:36 remaining in the game.
The Yellow Jackets finished with just 136 total yards for the game, including a paltry 42 after halftime.
“The kids prepared so hard and they were physical,” Thomas said. “They made plays when they had to. Good things happen when you play for each other like we did tonight.”
It was fitting that the defense helped finish off Chester by providing a pair of short fields in the fourth quarter. Harris zipped 15 yards with 9:59 left to cap a 25-yard drive and Brown scooted into the end zone from the 6 with 3:08 remaining, four plays after a turnover.
Johnston City appears to have a manageable schedule in its six-game season – no Fairfield, for one thing – and a marquee name atop the roster. It also have the line play to make things happen when Brown isn’t at his dominant best.
“This team has a brotherhood,” Brown said. “We stay on each other on and off the field to give our best. That’s what makes games like tonight’s feel great.”