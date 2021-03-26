Prep Football | Johnston City controls line of scrimmage, beats Chester

JOHNSTON CITY — In Friday night’s 32-15 Black Diamond Conference win over Chester, Johnston City coach Todd Thomas found out some things about his team he didn’t know going into the game.

“We showed resilience and grit to beat one of the best programs in the conference,” he said.

Thomas and the Indians figured out something else, too: Even on a night when star junior Austin Brown wasn’t at his best, the team was good enough to win wire-to-wire and do so going away against a solid opponent.

How Johnston City (2-0, 2-0) did it was as simple as football’s oldest tenet. The team that controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball wins. The Indians were that team, enabling them to beat the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-1) for the first time since 2014, the last time they won a conference title.

“They were very vital tonight,” said Brown of Johnston City’s line. “Our passing game wasn’t working tonight, so we had to go to the run. And we ran the ball great. All the glory goes to our line.”