Prep Football | Johnston City defeats Sesser-Valier to remain undefeated in BDC

SESSER - A muffed punt led to the go-ahead touchdown for Johnston City, and the Indians held on for a 33-28 win to remain undefeated in the Black Diamond Conference at Carroll Kelly Field Friday night.

“We had our backs to the wall - hats off to Sesser’s kids and their coaching staff they had a great plan - and we were very fortunate to get out of here with a 'W,'” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “I thought they out-played us, but the muffed punt was obviously the tipping point of the game. It was a very, very pressure filled game, so we’re just very fortunate. We’re just going to have to regroup and come back next week.”

Johnston City upped its record to 7-0 while Sesser-Valier-Waltonville dropped to 5-2. The win set up a showdown for the Black Diamond title next week when the Indians host the other undefeated team: Carmi-White County.

“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids,” said Sesser-Valier-Waltonville co-coach John Shadowens. “They did everything we asked. We feel like they won the football game. Now Johnston City had more points than we did, but we feel real good about our effort. Our hearts break for these kids. It was a close call down at the end and the call went against us. Give them credit they then punched it in. They showed their character and our kids did too.”

With 7:19 left, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville took the lead 28-27 with two touchdowns at the beginning of the fourth quarter after falling behind 27-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Devils defense stopped the Indians on a three-and-out, but on the punt, the ball bounced and Wyatt Loucks was ruled to have touched the ball and the Indians recovered the ball at the Devils 24.

Two plays later, Boston Peyton scored from the 15. After the two-point conversion pass was knocked down, the Indians regained the lead 33-28 with 5:03 remaining.

The Devils then took over at their own 30 for a last chance to win the game with 4:59 remaining. The Devils drove down to the Johnston City 24, but on 4th-and-3 the comeback effort ended on an incomplete pass in the right flat.

The Indians led 21-14 at the half when the Devils were at the one with 1.2 seconds remaining and the Johnston City defense stopped Brock Shelf trying to score over right tackle at the buzzer.

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville stopped Johnson City on a three-and-out to open the second half, but the Indians got the ball back five plays on an interception by Connor Mowery setting himself up at the Devils’ 44.

Mowery then led a seven-play drive ending with Isiah Watson scoring from the seven. The extra point was wide left, leaving the Indians with a 27-14 lead with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

The Devils shook it off driving 70 yards on 10 plays highlighted by two throws to Loucks for 36 yards and 21 to Colt Packer. Packer finished the drive win a one-yard run. Gavin Dressler kicked the point and the Devils pulled with six with 11:29 remaining in the game.

The Devils defense held again forcing a punt to set the offense up at their own 45. Two plays later Hoffard hit Loucks down the middle for a 56-yard touchdown for the touchdown. Dressler kicked the point to give the Devils the lead 28-27 with 7:19 left.

The Devils had the ball to open the game and gained one first down before having to punt. But that turned out to a big play as Isiah Watson fumbled and Shelf recovered at the Johnston City 37.

On the next play, Dezmond Malone raced around right end all the way into the end zone for the touchdown. Dressler kicked the extra point and the Devils led 7-0 just 1:40 into the game.

Johnston City finally got the ball on offense after a 26-yard kickoff return by Peyton on the Devils’ 46. Fourteen plays later, Watson rumbled in from the six. Kaden Dover kicked the point and the game was tied 7-7 with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter.

The Devils came right back, going on a 68-yard drive on 10 plays with Hoffard throwing an 18-yard pass to Packer for the score. Dressler drilled the point to give the Devils the lead, 14-7, with 10:12 left in the second quarter.

The back-and-forth first half continued with Johnston City setting up at the Devils’ 40 after a 46-yard kickoff return from Jace Weaver after the freshman initially fumbled the catch. It took almost six minutes and 10 plays for the Indians to tie the game on a four-yard run by Watson and the extra point by Dover with 4:14 remaining in the half.

The Indians' defense forced a punt on a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense with 2:11 remaining at the Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 45. The first play was a 44-yard run down to the one by Peyton. Two plays later, quarterback Mowery snuck it in from the one. Dover drilled the extra point, and with 1:12 left the Indians led 21-14.

The Devils weren’t done. Starting at their own 28, Hoffard opened the drive with a 15-yard pass to Loucks. Two plays later, Hoffard found Malone for 13 yards and again two plays later, connected with Loucks for another 18 yards down to the 17.

As the clocks ticked down, Hoffard completed an 11-yard pass to Loucks for a first-and-goal at the six. Hoffard ran around left end for a five-yard leaving him one yard shy of the end zone with 1.2 seconds left. As the buzzer sounded Chelf tried to run over right guard but was stopped short of the goal line leaving the Indians up 21-14 at the half.