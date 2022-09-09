Prep Football | Johnston City dominates Fairfield at the Train Yard

FAIRFIELD — They played at the Train Yard Friday night, but the only locomotive running down the tracks behind the visitors’ side of the field came from Williamson County.

Unleashing physical dominance on both sides of the ball, Johnston City showed it might be the real deal a year after the graduation of Austin Brown with a 36-6 blowout of Black Diamond Conference foe Fairfield.

Isiah Watson ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns for the Indians (3-0, 3-0). After a turnover to start the game, Johnston City ripped off five consecutive touchdown drives, all covering at least 62 yards in length.

The Indians’ double-wing offense compiled 322 rushing yards and simply wore down the proud Mules (1-2, 1-2) as the night progressed. Their defense stuffed Fairfield until both teams’ backups flooded the field for the last seven minutes.

Backup quarterback Cale Milner scored on a 6-yard run with 1:54 remaining, enabling the Mules to avoid the indignity of a shutout. But Johnston City ceded just 149 yards, 72 on the final possession.

Fairfield’s best chance to make a statement came when its defense forced and recovered a fumble on Johnston City’s first play from scrimmage. The Mules took over at the Indians’ 29 and a large home crowd was expectant.

Three plays and a penalty later, Fairfield was punting from the Johnston City 35. The first half’s remainder was all Indians as they controlled the scrimmage line on both sides.

Watson initiated scoring at the 5:59 mark of the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 74-yard drive that Kaden Dover keyed with a pair of 12-yard runs. Johnston City was so efficient on that possession that it never got to third down.

That was saved for the next march, which saw the Indians chew up Fairfield four yards at a time. The 15-play, 62-yard drive lasted 8:32, finishing when Watson skirted four yards around left end on 4th-and-goal. Johnston City converted three of four on 3rd down.

The Indians capped a nearly flawless first half with a perfectly-executed screen pass to make it 21-0 with 29.7 seconds remaining. Quarterback Connor Mowery found Keaton Fort in the left flat. With four blockers in front of him and just one defender to contest all of them, Fort merely had to stay upright to complete the touchdown.

While Johnston City grinded out 225 yards in the half, it barely gave up a thing until Trey Mason burst 14 yards up the middle for the Mules’ first first down of the night. Fairfield managed only 31 yards and had the ball for only 6:45.