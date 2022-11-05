Prep Football | Johnston City finishes with 28-8 win over Arthur

ARTHUR – Johnston City won the coin flip about 20 minutes before kickoff Saturday.

About two hours and 20 minutes later, it finished a 28-8 win over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The two events weren’t unrelated.

Winning the toss allowed the Indians to pick a rarely-used option for starters – the wind. And on this day, with the wind howling up to 30 miles per hour, Johnston City took the wind and let ALAH have the ball to begin the game.

The Knights (8-3) had to punt on their first two possessions. Nineteen and nine-yard punts set the Indians up with 40 and 35-yard fields, respectively. Boston Peyton and Isiah Watson cashed in short fields with 1 and 10-yard touchdown runs for a 14-0 lead before the first quarter ended.

“I had a feeling it was going to come down to who had the wind behind their backs in crucial situations,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “Sometimes, people don’t really understand the dynamics of a game. That coin toss was huge.

“In a wind like this, you can’t really punt and you can’t really throw. It limits what you can do. We were fortunate to have it at our backs at the right time.”

It wasn’t that the Indians (11-0) went Air Coryell by any means. They never threw a pass, which is their standard operating procedure. But they didn’t need to throw a pass, not when they churned out 314 yards on the ground.

Watson was the reason for most of that. He ripped off 210 yards in 20 carries, breaking open the game midway through the fourth with a 70-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 20-8 lead that quieted the suddenly loud ALAH crowd.

Less than three minutes later, after the Knights unofficially conceded by punting on 4th-and-15 from their 15 with under 4 ½ minutes on the clock, Watson tacked on a 35-yard scoring jaunt.

“It felt great,” he said of the late touchdown runs. “It was all my line today. They blocked for me and did their job.”

Watson’s gaudy offensive stats aside, his biggest play might have come on the other side of the ball. When ALAH reached the Johnston City 15 with about nine minutes left and had a 4th-and-1 into the wind, its only option was to go for it.

The Knights saddled up backup quarterback Noah Garrett, who brought their offense back to life in the second half with a series of tough runs and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Drew Cotton at the 2:44 mark of the third quarter that pulled them within 14-8.

Garrett tried to cut from right to left. Watson and teammate Jude Beers squashed the play for a three-yard loss. The tide shifted to the Indians for good.

“That was huge,” Thomas said. “It was a momentum-changer.”

Johnston City’s defense limited ALAH (8-3) to 151 total yards and nine first downs. The Knights lost their best player on their first snap from scrimmage when 6-3, 230-pound Kaden Feagin was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury after running for a two-yard gain.

Feagin, who will sign next week with Illinois, is a four-star recruit who would have been a chore for the Indians to handle.

“He’s a star, a big guy who’s very fast,” Watson said. “He was going to be pretty tough to tackle because he’s so strong. We were focused on him and we were trying to swarm to the ball. Blessings to him.”

Minutes after the game ended, Johnston City’s players posed for a picture in front of a sign noting the historic nature of this win. This is the first Indians’ team to win 11 games in their 102 seasons.

And they have a chance to make it 12 wins next weekend when they host Belleville Althoff in the 2A quarterfinals.

“Big advantage playing at home, especially in the playoffs,” Thomas said.