Prep Football | Johnston City head to final four following 42-32 win over Belleville-Althoff

For the first time in school history, Johnston City is heading to prep football’s final four following a 42-32 win over Belleville-Althoff Saturday in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Ralph Davison Field.

The Indians used a relentless rushing attack and some timely turnovers by its defense to improve to 12-0 on the season and move into the semifinals.

“It’s hard to process right now,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “I thought we’d be pretty decent this year but I didn’t know we would go 9-0 in the conference and win three playoff games. This is unchartered territory for our school going this far, I really don’t know what to say. I’m just so proud of our kids and their effort, they stayed with it the whole game.”

The Crusaders had no answer for Johnston City’s run game. The Indians ended with a staggering 422 yards of total offense, with 362 of those coming on the ground. Senior Isiah Watson led Johnston City with 191 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns, the last one coming on a 14-yard run with 3:19 left in the game to all but the seal the win for the Indians.

“We are confident in our offense and we just wanted to move the ball and try to chew the clock up a little bit,” said Watson. “We think we can score in that offense each time we have the ball.”

Althoff coach Austin Frazier, whose team ended its season at 7-5, admitted that his defense has struggled against running attacks like Johnston City’s this season.

“These types of offenses have kind of been our Achilles heel all year and we knew that coming in,” he said. “Let’s give Johnston City some credit, they are really good at what they do with this offense.”

But it was also the Indians’ opportunistic defense that helped secure the win.

With JC leading 14-10 late in the second quarter, Watson fumbled on his own 27 and the Crusaders recovered. Althoff was primed to take the lead into the locker room at halftime with a first-and-goal at the two yard line, but Braylon Grayson’s pass was picked off in the endzone by Connor Mowery to squash the threat.

That play turned out even bigger when Althoff ran back the kickoff 80 yards to open the second half to take a 17-14 lead.

And following a second kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the gap to 35-32, the Crusaders recovered an onside kick and marched the ball deep into Johnston City territory. But Mowery was again in the right place at the right time when he recovered a fumble at the 17 with 6:49 left in the game.

“You’ve got to get breaks in a game like this,” said Thomas. “It wasn’t pretty. We gave up some easy scores on kickoffs and the defense didn’t play well at times, but I’m so proud of the resiliency of this team. Our game plan was bend, but don’t break, and we got it done.”

The Indians will travel to Decatur next Saturday to take on No. 1 seeded St. Teresa, a 37-12 winner over Pana.

“I know they’re really, really good,” Thomas said of the undefeated Bulldogs, who beat Althoff 54-0 in week two. “We’ll have the same philosophy, we’ll prepare the same way and we’ll go up there and try and put our best foot forward. I know they’ve been the No. 1 ranked team all year long, but we’ll play whoever they put in front of us and we’ll try and do the best we can.”