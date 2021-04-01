Prep Football | Johnston City's Brown getting lots of attention

“He really got noticed,” Thomas said.

Another trip to Ohio State last summer for an elite prospects camp started the avalanche. Iowa State weighed in with the first offer, seeing him as a running back. Boston College checked in soon after, and the rest has been a steady torrent.

Getting an offer last week from Michigan was at once an honor and humorous for Brown.

“It’s pretty wild since I’m a lifelong Ohio State fan, but Jim Harbaugh’s a legendary coach and I have a lot of respect for him,” Brown said.

Most schools see him as a safety in college, although a few believe he could project as an outside linebacker. Given his quickness and willingness to deliver big hits, a hybrid position wouldn’t be out of range.

Regardless of what happens — Brown aims to make a decision on his college destination before his senior year starts — he wants to go somewhere that will help him succeed on and off the field.

“The NFL would be great, but it doesn’t happen for everybody,” he said. “I want to go to a school that has a major in construction management or something similar. Football isn’t always going to be there.”

But thanks to football, and Brown’s competitive fire, he’s going to be able to use it to create an opportunity to get an education that will get him off on the right foot in life.

