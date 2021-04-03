Prep Football | Johnston City runs wild in win over Sesser-Valier

Red Devils coach John Shadowens described Brown as "a good athlete" who has helped transform the Indians into the most improved football program in the league this year.

"I have to give coach (Todd) Thomas a lot of credit. They are well prepared and are playing very well."

Shadowens said that his ballclub simply isn't as talented as Johnston City. And it didn't help to whiff on an opportunity to score early in the first period after the Indians fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage.

"That pretty much set the tone," he said of the missed opportunity. "I think we had two penalties on that first drive, an illegal motion and hold. They're a better team than us, but if we had punched one in on that first drive, it might have given us a chance."

Shadowens added that his ballclub did not quit fighting even after it fell behind 38-0.

"Defensively, there were times we played pretty well. Offensively, we moved the ball, but just couldn't finish drives. We'll get better."

JC's Thomas said his team looked a bit "lethargic" in the early going, but righted the ship by the second period.