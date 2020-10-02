Prep Football | Kendrick was all-around scoring threat for Johnston City

As a team, the Tribe captured the BDC with a record of 7-2 and then fell in the opening round of the playoffs to eventual state champion, Anna-Jonesboro, 18-6.

"Those guys were monsters," Kendrick said, referencing the Wildcats' superior size and strength. "We managed to stay with them for a while, but they were a very good team. At least we could say that we were knocked out of the playoffs by the state champion."

Kendrick moved around a lot in elementary school and finally settled in at JCHS his freshman year.

"I remember having a conversation with the head coach, Jan Jansco, over by the bus barn when I was a freshman," Kendrick said. "Coach Jansco said, 'Who are you? Are you related to Gordon and Bill Kendrick?' I told him they were my uncles. He said they had been good football players and he would see how good a player I was between the white lines."

Kendrick said that conversation motivated him to show Jansco what he was capable of doing.