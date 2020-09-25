Prep Football | Kentucky schools adapt procedures to hold season amid pandemic

“It was difficult to focus on the task at hand with all the negatives, but we are rule followers,” Clark said Thursday night. “We didn’t want to have football at any cost. We wanted to maintain safety for the vulnerable and the immune-compromised.

“But all along, I felt like we were going to get to the light at the end of the tunnel. I appreciate Kentucky high school officials giving us a chance. This is a week-to-week deal; we are crossing our fingers.”

While Indiana started its season on time and Missouri waited an extra week before opening its season, Kentucky waited until Labor Day before beginning athletic competition. Gov. Andy Beshear permitted football games to start on September 11, three weeks later than originally scheduled.

The extra time gave McCracken County and other schools in the state an opportunity to finalize plans — and figure out all the Plan Bs, Cs and Ds needed when tweaks are required.

“One thing to our benefit is that Geno and our administration are really good,” Clark said. “Our coaching staff does a good job getting a plan together. We just try to implement our best practices.”

‘The only time it seems halfway normal’