Prep Football | Lee, Carbondale look to bounce back against Centralia

It goes double in a season unlike any other. Instead of opening practice in the heat of August, teams started in early March, when the weather is just as likely to be cold and rainy as sunny and mild. Instead of being the first sport in a new school year, it was the second, following basketball.

Most importantly, instead of having months to build up to a nine-game season and then a possible playoff berth, there’s this little detail: Teams have six games this spring. No playoff berth to serve as a carrot. Six games, and that’s all.

“These are different circumstances,” Lee said. “And everyone else in the state is dealing with it. A lot of schools don’t have as much depth as usual. I saw Cahokia’s roster today for the first time and they have just 32 kids.

“We have 48, which isn’t as many as usual, but it’s all right. We can win with the kids we have here, and we’re going to coach them the best we can. What we have to do is to get more consistency out of them.”

That will be the toughest thing for most teams in this season. It certainly was for the Terriers in Week 1. Any good play, such as Ragland’s interception that set up a possession inside the Marion 40 in the third quarter when a touchdown would have brought them within 21-13 at least, was met by a couple of steps backward.