Prep Football | Lee, Carbondale look to bounce back against Centralia

One thing that is clear about Carbondale football coach Bryan Lee is he’s not an excuse-maker. Far from it. After all, he didn’t build two successful programs by passing the buck when times were tough.
But Lee, whose team hosts South Seven rival Centralia Friday night at 7 in Week 2 of the pandemic-shortened prep season, is also dealing with serious personnel issues he didn’t foresee. Because of COVID-19 and the state’s decision to move football back to the spring, he is missing a total of 10 starters from last year’s team, which went 8-2 and shared the conference title.
“We had a couple of kids move out of state to play in the fall and we have others who aren’t eligible now because of grades,” he said before practice on Thursday. “That being said, it’s my job to coach the others up and help us be the best team we can be.”
And what remains isn’t exactly chopped steak. There’s proven studs like quarterback Darius Ragland, linebacker Will Bowlby and running back Gabe Hillard. A lot of football teams in Illinois would love to build a roster around that trio.
What’s more, that trio has the accountability any coach would love from star players. Watching Bowlby go to a teammate in the second half of last week’s 65-28 home loss to Marion and say, “Here’s where I messed up,” is the kind of leadership a coach wants from a star player.
It goes double in a season unlike any other. Instead of opening practice in the heat of August, teams started in early March, when the weather is just as likely to be cold and rainy as sunny and mild. Instead of being the first sport in a new school year, it was the second, following basketball.
Most importantly, instead of having months to build up to a nine-game season and then a possible playoff berth, there’s this little detail: Teams have six games this spring. No playoff berth to serve as a carrot. Six games, and that’s all.
“These are different circumstances,” Lee said. “And everyone else in the state is dealing with it. A lot of schools don’t have as much depth as usual. I saw Cahokia’s roster today for the first time and they have just 32 kids.
“We have 48, which isn’t as many as usual, but it’s all right. We can win with the kids we have here, and we’re going to coach them the best we can. What we have to do is to get more consistency out of them.”
That will be the toughest thing for most teams in this season. It certainly was for the Terriers in Week 1. Any good play, such as Ragland’s interception that set up a possession inside the Marion 40 in the third quarter when a touchdown would have brought them within 21-13 at least, was met by a couple of steps backward.
The offense couldn’t even manage a first down on that drive, giving the ball back to the Wildcats just short of the line to gain. Marion was the better team last week, but Carbondale could have helped itself by taking advantage of three turnovers instead of failing to score off any of them.
“We looked like a team in a COVID season,” Lee said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we have to keep coaching and staying true to the culture we’ve created.”