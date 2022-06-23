Prep Football | Lee, Hilliard take life lessons and leave Southern Illinois impact at Shrine Game

Carbondale head football coach Bryan Lee and graduating senior running back Gabe Hilliard went up to Bloomington, Ill. for the East-West Shrine Bowl Game with some of Southern Illinois’ finest players to prove one thing – Southern Illinois high school football is worth keeping an eye on.

“Up there, they consider Champaign to be “Southern Illinois” so we were deep, deep south. There were people who had no idea where Carbondale was,” Lee said. “So to be able to go out there and for (Hilliard) and other kids from this region to represent football from the South and let them know we play some pretty good ball down here and have some good athletes. For some of those kids to shine out was a boon not just for our program but also our region.”

It was something that Hilliard was thinking, too.

“I had issues with it because they always want to talk about football, but don’t talk about Southern Illinois. We got ballplayers, too," he said. “So I wanted to play my hardest and best and show them we got athletes and ballplayers, too.”

It didn’t take long for the star halfback to make a name for himself, either. After being asked to switch positions to slot receiver due to an abundance of backs and a dearth of wide outs, the Terrier was named an offensive captain unanimously by the coaching staffs. And when the Blue Team needed him, he came through.

“Gabe had a couple of key first down catches,” Lee said. “He really had a big impact in running the jet sweep and then catching the ball. On fourth and eight, he caught a 12 yard ball over the middle and that led to our field goal and we won 11-7.”

It was new experiences all around for Hilliard, who admitted he did feel a little homesick at first, aided by the fact that his coach was there with him, while also having to adjust to a new position.

“Before that game, I had played a little bit of slot but hadn’t really gone out on routes or anything like that. I’d done some swing routes or five-yard routes. No deep passes or anything, so it was something I had to get used to,” he said. “I always work on my hands just in case I’m asked to transition in college or something. So it’s something I work on in practice and I’ve got confidence in my hands.”

Lee wasn’t surprised by the low score. It was only just recently that the Southern Illinois All-Star Game ended in a relatively low-scoring 18-16.

“You have kids that haven’t played in a while and you gather your best offensive and your best defensive players, those defensive guys usually are the ones who show out,” he said.

Joining Hilliard on the Blue Team roster was fellow Terrier Lamark Threadgill, South Seven Conference rival Venson Newsom of Marion and Nashville’s Isaac Turner. Across the field was Benton QB Keegan Glover and safety Chance Thomas, Carterville offensive lineman Ivan Jones, Johnston City receiver Corbin Hayes, Anna-Jonesboro safety Gavin Osman and Fairfield linebacker Konnor Dagg. Like Hilliard, all of them wanted to prove that Southern Illinois football is legit.

“There’s name recognition in that. It’s like ‘Okay, that kid’s from where? Benton? They must play some good ball there,” Lee said. “'That kid’s tough, he’s from Carbondale?’ The more we can expose our kids to them and let them know that there’s football south of Champaign was good for everybody.”

Also beneficial for the Terriers is what Lee could glean from the experience. In addition to calling it “an honor” to be chosen as a coach and something he could “tick off his bucket list,” Lee admitted that one of the best things about coaching in an All-Star Game is watching how other coaches approach practice and game situations.

“Part of the reason you go to anything like that is you want to steal stuff. Andy (Little), the head coach from Tuscola was calling offense. I spent a lot of the week watching what they did with formations and shifting and trading – stuff we’re definitely going to bring here and look at,” he said. “Getting to see how these guys coach the kids and their terminology and stuff, it’s like being at a clinic along with being able to coach.”

In addition to the on-field stuff, there’s lessons Lee will bring back off the field as well. Most notably the mission work of the Shriners, who host the event.

The Shriners website lists their mission as being “a brotherhood of men committed to family, engaged in ongoing personal growth, and dedicated to providing care for children and families in need,” and it left an imprint on Lee.

“To be a part of that and see what the Shriners do and a lot of what they want to do is show you these are the kids (they) serve,” he said. “We had a young man come in and tell us about how he had a traumatic spinal cord injury in a football game and he walked up there and gave his speech and it was just a really immersive and awesome experience for coaches and kids alike.

“There’s a lot of great football stuff we were able to be exposed to, but I’m coming back down South thinking of that we need to do anything that we can do in order to support the mission of the Shriners,” he added. “They treated our kids so well, provided for our kids – we went to a banquet, we saw some videos. We got to see exactly what their mission is and it’s what everybody’s mission should be – making sure kids are healthy and that parents aren’t sweating bills based on their ability to pay.”

