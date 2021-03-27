Prep Football | Malawy explodes in the second quarter to lead Nashville past Carterville

“Isaac breaking those couple of big plays probably turned the folks on defense toward him and opened things up for Goforth,” said Kozuszek.

Sumner got the Lions back on the board with a 65-yard touchdown run around left end, but Carterville’s extra point try sailed to the right leaving the Lions with a seven-point lead with 2:58 remaining in the first half.

Then came a sequence that turned out to be the turning point of the game. Nolan Hartford recovered a Hornet fumble on the kickoff at the Nashville 37. Downen immediately gained 18 yards on a draw setting up a first down at the 19.

The Nashville defense came up big forcing a 4th-and-5 with 36 seconds remaining and then preventing Downen from connecting with Lance Thomas to keep the score at 27-20 at the half.