Prep Football | Malawy explodes in the second quarter to lead Nashville past Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Cole Malawy threw three of his game-tying personal record five touchdown passes in the second quarter to lead Nashville’s offensive explosion to a come-from-behind 41-27 win over Carterville in a SIRR Mississippi Division football game Saturday on the Lions' Homecoming Day.
“We’re normally a 50-50 team as far as rush and pass, but we change it week to week depending what defense they play us,” Malawy said. “Our second quarter really helped us out a lot, but our defense really stepped it up in the second half and that’s what really got us the win I think.”
Nashville improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while Carterville fell to 1-1 and 1-1 in the division.
“We came out flat offensively and kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Nashville Stephen Kozuszek. “When we didn’t get a first down on first drive, that put our defense in a bad spot. Once we got adjusted and got a few first downs, the big plays in the passing game really got us going in the second quarter.”
After starting the game 2-of-8 for 19 yards, Malawy finished the game completing 13-of-22 passes for 313 yards.
Nashville junior wide receiver Isaac Turner had three catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns, with senior wide receiver Jaxon Goforth finishing with seven catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
The Nashville defense held Carterville scoreless in the second half, forcing three punts and turning the ball over on downs twice holding the high powered Lions offense to just 43 yards on 29 plays.
Carterville senior running back Preston Sumner led the game with 174 yards rushing on 20 carries, but only 20 yards on nine carries after a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Malawy in particular and the Hornets offense in general got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0 after the first 12 minutes. After the senior completed his first two passes for 19 yards the next six fell harmlessly to the ground to finish the first quarter 2-of-8.
The running game was no better gaining just 21 yards on just nine carries with Malawy and senior Luke Ehret leading the way, as it were, with nine yards each. All three of Nashville’s first quarter possessions ended in punts.
Carterville, on the other hand, took the lead with 2:27 remaining on a five-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Eli Downen and the extra point kick by Jaron Luttenbacher.
Following a three-and-out, the Lions upped their lead to 14-0 on a four-play 57-yard drive that took just 1:30 off the clock, including a 14-yard run over left tackle by Sumner and finishing with a Downen 32-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Townsend Barton and Luttenbacher splitting the uprights with 17 seconds remaining.
The quarter ended with the Hornets taking over on its own 35 after the Lions' kickoff went out-of-bound. The drive started with Malawy’s pass being knocked down at the line followed by a five-yard draw up the middle.
Nashville then switched sides and the game changed just like night into day. Malawy snapped his incomplete pass streak with an 18-yarder to Turner.
Nick Miller then raced around left end for another 18 yards. After an offsides penalty and a four-yard gain by junior running back Connor Gladson, Malawy cut the lead in half with a 15-yard strike to Goforth in the right corner of the end zone. Cristian Ocampo kicked the extra point.
Carterville responded four plays later on 3rd-and-11 on a 60-yard touchdown catch by Sumner.
But that momentum didn’t last long when Malawy connected with Turner for a 65-yard catch and run from the left flat 24 seconds later.
The Lions then ate up almost five minutes on an 11-play drive starting at their own 25, but the Hornets defense came up big turning the ball back to Malawy on downs stopping a 4th-and-7 from the Nashville 39.
Once again two plays and 43 seconds later Malawy and Turner teamed up again for a 66-yard touchdown strike. However, the extra point kick went wide left leaving Nashville down 21-20 with 3:13 remaining in the first half.
“Isaac breaking those couple of big plays probably turned the folks on defense toward him and opened things up for Goforth,” said Kozuszek.
Sumner got the Lions back on the board with a 65-yard touchdown run around left end, but Carterville’s extra point try sailed to the right leaving the Lions with a seven-point lead with 2:58 remaining in the first half.
Then came a sequence that turned out to be the turning point of the game. Nolan Hartford recovered a Hornet fumble on the kickoff at the Nashville 37. Downen immediately gained 18 yards on a draw setting up a first down at the 19.
The Nashville defense came up big forcing a 4th-and-5 with 36 seconds remaining and then preventing Downen from connecting with Lance Thomas to keep the score at 27-20 at the half.
“I knew that was going to come back and be a problem,” said Carterville coach Brett Diel. “We played very well despite losing a big playmaker (wide receiver Bryce Anderson) before we ran a play, but still had a really strong first half. The kids executed and attacked, but we came up short right before that half. We would have had a two-possession lead and it was our ball coming out of the locker room. We had a chance to get a little bit of separation, but we didn’t get it done.”
The Lions began the third quarter on its own 35 after the Hornets kickoff again went out-of-bounds, but the Nashville defense took up where it left off forcing a punt after giving up just 13 yards on five plays.
The offense also remained hot going on a seven-play, 72-yard drive ending with Gladson scoring from the four. Ocampo got back on the beam kicking the extra point to tie the score 27-27 with 8:18 left in the third.
After the Nashville held the Lions to three and out Malawy connected with Goforth for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Hornets its first lead of the game, 34-27, with 5:20 left. Malawy connected with Goforth again in the fourth quarter to complete a drive that started at the end of the third.