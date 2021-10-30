Prep Football | Marion crushes Metamora in Class 5A playoff opener

MARION — Evan Noelle had a part in five touchdowns as Marion exorcised some demons of the past with a 41-8 rout of Metamora in an opening-round game of the IHSA Class 5A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.

The current Marion squad now takes its 9-1 record on the road to fourth-seeded Mascoutah (9-1) in the second round at 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Mascoutah held off Dunlap, 28-20, at home Saturday.

But the victory also contained a tinge of revenge for losses suffered by the past Wildcats of the 2006 and 2007 teams in the playoffs, a feeling which Marion head coach Kerry Martin expressed after the win.

"They're such a storied program — they've been good since the 1960s and 1970s," Martin said. "It goes all the way back. They haven't been good for only a short time, they've been good for decades. To beat them in the playoffs, I don't care what the score was, to beat them in the playoffs is a big deal."

Martin said the feeling was due to his strong respect for the Redbirds.

"Because of their reputation," Martin said. "When you say Metamora, every football fan perks their ears up and they know what that means. After waiting all these years to finally get a chance to play them again ... to get a win, I've got to admit, it feels pretty good."

Metamora (5-5) started the season with five straight wins but lost its last five. The Redbirds were without star quarterback Connor Willerton and running back Ethan Petri left the game with an injury after nine carries.

The Wildcats weren't feeling sorry for anyone, especially after Petri gouged his way down the field on the game's opening series. But the Marion defense held and forced a punt and the Redbirds didn't score until a minute remained in the game with the mercy clock running.

"We didn't expect that," Martin said of the score. "We felt ready and we had a great week of preparation. The kids were so focused and they were relaxed but they were focused which is a great combination. They were ready to play football today."

Marion was also forced to punt on its first offensive series, but Jake Bruce intercepted a pass to give the ball back to the Wildcats. Bruce also caught a 23-yard pass from Noelle on the sideline to set up Marion's first score, a 6-yard touchdown pass to Venson Newsom with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

Metamora was forced to punt again and Martin went to a hurry-up style of offense on the next series. It started with passes to Newsom and Bruce, but then was all running plays with Cole Bundren, Deavon Margrum and Lukas Shrum all getting touches.

The drive ended with backup quarterback Brody Larson taking in a 2-yard touchdown and Newsom carrying a reverse in for the two-point conversion and a 15-0 lead with 8:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Marion's defense was stout again as the pressure from Michael Gunn, Kanye Gunn and Maurice Marvin, just to name a few, led to two more Metamora punts. The Wildcats quickly turned those into points with Noelle finding Bruce on a short pass that turned into a 36-yard touchdown with 4:55 still left in the half.

The next score came when Noelle connected with Shrum down the right sideline in front of Metamora's bench for what turned into a 76-yard touchdown and a 27-0 lead at the 2:44 mark.

In a blink, Marion had the ball again after Walker Fox intercepted a pass from Solomon Schwarz and on the next play Noelle threw a 28-yard score to Newsom. With a conversion run by Tommy Wiseman, the Wildcats had put up 28 points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 35-0 lead.

"We took a few shots after some big plays," Martin said. "That's kind of a football thing where if you get a turnover you might want to take a shot. Our kids just executed. There were a couple where they covered them well, but Evan made some nice throws and guys made nice catches."

Noelle added a running touchdown from 8 yards with 7:54 left in the third quarter to invoke the running mercy clock with the score now 41-0.

Marion's defense has been impressive every week and now has forced 20 more turnovers than the offense has committed through 10 weeks. The two interceptions gave them 18 for the season.

"Our defense has been really consistent all season," Martin said. "I think it starts with the guys up front who continue to win the line of scrimmage more snaps than they don't. That gives our linebackers a chance to run free and puts the offense in a passing situation where our secondary can make some plays. So every level of our defense continues to play well."

