Prep Football | Marion looks to defense in big game against Centralia

It’s certainly understandable if a casual fan’s first thought when it comes to Marion football is the offense.
With talented senior quarterback Hunter Simmons firing passes to open receivers, the Wildcats are off to a 4-0 start and are averaging 46.5 points per game. A win Friday night at Centralia and another one next week against visiting Carbondale earns them an unbeaten season and the South Seven Conference title.
But coach Kerry Martin is also mindful of the contributions the defense has made to this season, such as during last week’s 41-7 road win over Belleville Althoff.
“Give them credit for being consistent and giving us the ball back, and limiting their scores,” he said of their work. “Any time your defense is playing well, it gives you a chance to be in the game.”
Marion is allowing 19 ppg, but that number deserves a deeper dive. In a 65-28 Week 1 victory at Carbondale, the Wildcats bowed up after the offense committed consecutive turnovers on their side of midfield to start the third quarter.
Forced to play against a short field, Marion’s defense gave up nothing, allowing the offense to settle down and eventually blow the game open. It also played better than the score indicated against Mount Vernon in a 57-19 win on April 2, allowing a couple of scores long after the issue was decided.
Last week, playing the South Seven’s worst team, the Wildcats took care of business early. The defense didn’t allow a touchdown until the game was already in the bag.
“We were able to get a big lead on them early and that was important because you don’t want to give the underdog any energy,” Martin said.
Marion’s defense will have to be at its best this week. It’s facing the conference’s top running back in Mason Blakemore, a workhorse with a propensity for breaking big runs. He rushed for more than 200 yards in season-opening wins at Althoff and Carbondale.
What’s more, the Wildcats are facing an opponent sure to be aching to prove itself after what happened last week. The Orphans entered Cahokia with a 3-0 mark and left with a 50-7 loss that might have impaired their ability to sit down on the long bus ride home.
As one might expect from a veteran coach who’s been down this road a few times before, Martin is wary of the effect that result could have on Centralia, particularly early in the game.
“Centralia is a much better team than that score shows,” he said. “They are very athletic and very fast. Anyone who coaches long enough is going to see those games. Take a team who likes to run the ball and they fall behind, and the defense is going to tee off on you.
“We know they will come out excited and fired up. We expect to see the best from everyone we play and often, we do.”
Like most other football coaches in this pandemic season, Martin is doing a player shuffle of sort with other sports. On Wednesday, a handful of his players put on baseball uniforms for Marion’s season-opening 9-3 win at Du Quoin, with running back Lukas Shrum leading the game off with his first-ever homer.
Martin got a kick out of hearing about Shrum’s exploits and then reminded a writer what this shortened season is about.
“We want the kids to know we support their effort to play multiple sports,” he said. “Every season should be about the kids first and foremost, and this one is magnified just because of what they’ve been through.”