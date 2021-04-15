Prep Football | Marion looks to defense in big game against Centralia

Last week, playing the South Seven’s worst team, the Wildcats took care of business early. The defense didn’t allow a touchdown until the game was already in the bag.

“We were able to get a big lead on them early and that was important because you don’t want to give the underdog any energy,” Martin said.

Marion’s defense will have to be at its best this week. It’s facing the conference’s top running back in Mason Blakemore, a workhorse with a propensity for breaking big runs. He rushed for more than 200 yards in season-opening wins at Althoff and Carbondale.

What’s more, the Wildcats are facing an opponent sure to be aching to prove itself after what happened last week. The Orphans entered Cahokia with a 3-0 mark and left with a 50-7 loss that might have impaired their ability to sit down on the long bus ride home.

As one might expect from a veteran coach who’s been down this road a few times before, Martin is wary of the effect that result could have on Centralia, particularly early in the game.