Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin

There could be a story of revenge brewing when the Herrin Tigers host the Marion Wildcats in a classic Williamson County rival match this Saturday.
The last time both sides faced off happened in 2011 when the Wildcats used a 34-28 victory to snap a Tigers five-game win streak. Kerry Martin manned the sideline for that game in his tenth season as Marion’s head coach and now gets another shot at victory in year 20.
“This has been a rivalry for so many years and I know we will get the absolute best of the Herrin Tigers,” Martin said on Thursday. “There are some unknowns coming into any game one, but with a new coach you can add a few more.”
Martin was referring to Herrin’s first-year head coach Taylor Perry, who was a young 24-years-old when Martin last coached against former Tigers head coach Jason Karnes a decade ago.
Perry will make his head coaching debut against Marion after spending last spring as an assistant coach under his predecessor Rod Sherrill, who now takes over as Herrin’s offensive line coach.
With Perry’s hiring in late June, the Herrin football program is on its third head coach since October 2019. Perry hopes to be the glue that sticks when he faces off against a Marion team that finished 6-0 last spring during a shortened COVID-19 season.
“It'll just be nice to compete against someone other than ourselves, and get a game on film,” Perry said on Thursday. “I'm hoping to see the same intensity Saturday night that they've shown this week at practice. They've really come together in the locker room, and to this point have been very focused and disciplined.”
Herrin’s football team started last season off with a 3-0 record, and was as hot as any other team in the SIRR Ohio before a COVID-19 outbreak forced a cancellation game against Carterville. The Tigers went on to lose their final two games against Harrisburg and Benton to finish the spring at 3-2.
On the other side, Marion outscored opponents 280-129 last spring and dominated the South Seven with an offense led by quarterback and Player of the Year, Hunter Simmons. The Wildcats now hand the keys over to junior quarterback Evan Noelle, who has enough weapons to keep an opposing coach up at night.
“I'm expecting Marion to be strong up front and defensively,” said Perry. “It looks like they return most of their defense from the spring season. The (Venson) Newsom kid is a game changer at receiver. We've gotta keep him in front of us, and limit his big play potential.”
Herrin ran a triple-option offense last season with senior quarterback Cameron Evrard returning behind center. Perry’s seniors are learning their fourth offense in high school and plan on keeping the playbook simple with their main focus being on mastering the fundamentals.
The Tigers outscored their first three opponents last season 70-27, which included a 22-0 shutout victory over Massac County in Week Two. However, the offense was outscored 90-30 in its final two games highlighted by a 55-8 loss against Benton in the final week.
Martin understands what it will take for his team to win.
“I hope we execute well, minimize our mistakes and play sound physical football,” he said. “Football is a three phase game and I know from past experience that it takes all three to be a consistent winner. I'm excited every year to watch for the growth of returning players and for the contributions of first year starters.”
Luckily for Perry, he already understands the talent on his roster. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Herrin’s offense open the game with a run-first approach given that the Tigers return plenty of talent on the offensive line and in the backfield.
Both coaches know the season is long, and with nine games and a postseason on the horizon there is plenty to be excited about in football locker rooms.
“Winning early on is always nice for player and community buy-in, but at the end of the day it won't make or break our season,” said Perry. “We're approaching it like any other game. It will be a nice test to show where we are as a program.”
Martin isn’t worried about opening the season on the road and is no stranger to first week jitters.
“Week one is never a make or break game, but you always want to get off in the right direction,” he said. “As far as a road game, we have been a traveling team for a number of years and our fan base will follow. Herrin has an excellent facility so we look forward to the shorter bus ride and a great atmosphere.”
