Prep Football | Marion ready to rock against Herrin

“It'll just be nice to compete against someone other than ourselves, and get a game on film,” Perry said on Thursday. “I'm hoping to see the same intensity Saturday night that they've shown this week at practice. They've really come together in the locker room, and to this point have been very focused and disciplined.”

Herrin’s football team started last season off with a 3-0 record, and was as hot as any other team in the SIRR Ohio before a COVID-19 outbreak forced a cancellation game against Carterville. The Tigers went on to lose their final two games against Harrisburg and Benton to finish the spring at 3-2.

On the other side, Marion outscored opponents 280-129 last spring and dominated the South Seven with an offense led by quarterback and Player of the Year, Hunter Simmons. The Wildcats now hand the keys over to junior quarterback Evan Noelle, who has enough weapons to keep an opposing coach up at night.

“I'm expecting Marion to be strong up front and defensively,” said Perry. “It looks like they return most of their defense from the spring season. The (Venson) Newsom kid is a game changer at receiver. We've gotta keep him in front of us, and limit his big play potential.”