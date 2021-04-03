Prep Football | Marion rolls past Mount Vernon

MARION — The calendar said it was two days before Easter but the weather and the atmosphere at Wildcat Stadium sure felt like October.
"It just seems like the fall," Marion coach Kerry Martin said after his team romped past Mount Vernon, 57-19, to improve to 3-0 in this peculiar spring season. "It's just a strange thing that it seems so natural to be out here."
Marion senior quarterback Hunter Simmons, who transferred to the Wildcats from Mount Vernon, completed 17 of his 26 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns to trounce his former team.
The first touchdown pass was to Jake Bruce for a 19-yard score on the game's opening possession. Simmons also threw a pair of scoring strikes to Mason Gooch and another to Venson Newsom in the rout.
"He did great," Martin said. "He's got a lot of poise. He understood the situation and played them in basketball. He handled it really well. His preparation was great and he played well. I was really proud of the effort."
Mount Vernon, which dropped to 1-2, answered the first touchdown quickly as Evan Leake connected with Fischer Davis for an 82-yard score on the next play from scrimmage.
But the Rams didn't score again until there was a running clock.
Marion senior Chase Isbell took in a 4-yard TD run and Shrum scored from 9 yards before Simmons hooked up with Gooch for touchdown passes of 66 and 47 yards with an interception by Brody Larson in between to make it 38-6 at halftime.
"We want the ball spread around and I'm glad it's happening naturally," Martin said. "We've got a number of guys that are threats and if we can spread the field vertically that's a good thing."
Larson picked off another pass in the third quarter and this time ran it back to paydirt, this after Newsom caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Simmons. When the final horn sounded, nine different Wildcats had receptions and nine had carries, including Patrick Walker who took in the final score despite not being listed on the varsity roster.
"We got a lot of kids involved," Martin said. "We got to see some young kids take the field and play. It's always great to see some of the guys that work really hard on our scout team and some of our backup kids who don't get a lot of varsity time get some time and do well when they got it."
Leake threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and finished 9-of-17 for 280 yards, while also rushing 13 times for 96 yards for the Rams.
"The big thing coming in was just to execute what we do," Martin said, "and the next thing was to control Evan Leake. He was the one we were worried about. He's an outstanding football player. We had to contain him and get ahead with points on the board and we did that fortunately."
Marion travels to Belleville Althoff this Friday.