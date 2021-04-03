Prep Football | Marion rolls past Mount Vernon

"We want the ball spread around and I'm glad it's happening naturally," Martin said. "We've got a number of guys that are threats and if we can spread the field vertically that's a good thing."

Larson picked off another pass in the third quarter and this time ran it back to paydirt, this after Newsom caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Simmons. When the final horn sounded, nine different Wildcats had receptions and nine had carries, including Patrick Walker who took in the final score despite not being listed on the varsity roster.

"We got a lot of kids involved," Martin said. "We got to see some young kids take the field and play. It's always great to see some of the guys that work really hard on our scout team and some of our backup kids who don't get a lot of varsity time get some time and do well when they got it."

Leake threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and finished 9-of-17 for 280 yards, while also rushing 13 times for 96 yards for the Rams.

"The big thing coming in was just to execute what we do," Martin said, "and the next thing was to control Evan Leake. He was the one we were worried about. He's an outstanding football player. We had to contain him and get ahead with points on the board and we did that fortunately."

Marion travels to Belleville Althoff this Friday.

