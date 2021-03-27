Prep Football | Marion uses final drive to beat Cahokia

MARION — Walker Fox snuck to the right side of the end zone and caught a scrambling pass from quarterback Hunter Simmons in the final seconds to tie the game and Drew Garrett's extra-point kick gave Marion a thrilling 23-22 victory over Cahokia on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.
It was a fourth-down play with around 20 seconds left when Marion snapped the ball from the 14-yard line trailing by six. Simmons was flushed out of the pocket, ran back to his left and lobbed a perfect rainbow to Fox, who was surprisingly wide open.
The clock was stopped with 2.1 seconds left and the game now tied. Mason Gooch held the PAT snap for Garrett, who calmly booted through the point that proved the final margin after a drama-free ensuing kickoff to the Comanches.
"We did practice that scramble drill in practice," Fox said. "The route was supposed to go to the left side and the quarterback ended up having to scramble to the right. So turn it around and go to where he's scrambling. I just happened to get open."
Marion is now 2-0 in this unusual spring season, while Cahokia was playing its first game after not being able to secure an opening-week opponent.
The winning drive started with 2:41 left and Marion at the wrong 28-yard line. A pair of penalties helped move the Wildcats without even running a play, then Simmons engineered a brilliant drive with passes to Lukas Shrum and Fox to move the chains, then passes to Jake Bruce and Gooch in efficient fashion.
Simmons ran the ball for another first down, then completed passes to Bruce and Chase Isbell before the last of his 22 completions — his 34rd pass attempt — resulted in his third touchdown and the last of his 319 yards to tie the game.
"We do scramble drill a couple times a week and every pregame," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "Not that play, but we get a base play and have Hunter sneak out right or left and the players have to find the open lane, they have to come back, go deep, whatever they're supposed to do. We do practice scramble drill, and that's really all that turned into."
But it was the perfect scramble drill.
"It was," Martin said. "We tell our guys that when Hunter breaks the pocket, big plays can happen. And we got one there."
Fox was one of eight Marion receivers to catch passes from Simmons in the win — Isbell and Shrum also caught touchdowns — while six players carried the ball for only 47 net yards.
"We just couldn't get the ball and hang onto it," Martin said. "I felt like we were desperate to put a drive together because I knew their defense was tired. We had to put a drive together to wear them down and just couldn't do it."
Marion punted away the game's opening possession and Cahokia scored the game's first points on a short run by Emari Lee with a two-point conversion run by Shawn Binford tacked on.
The Wildcats struggled to get much going in the opening stanza, but an 88-yard catch and run by Isbell, and a conversion run by Brody Larson, helped send the game into intermission knotted up.
It also helped that Marion's defense forced a turnover on downs after a special teams miscue on a kickoff gave the Comanches a free close shot at the end zone.
"They really outplayed us in the first half and yet we go in at halftime and it's an 8-8 game," Martin said. "That's the key to me. I felt like we still had a lot of things that were there, so we were excited to get back out there in the second half. But it never got any easier. They're tough."
Cahokia quarterback Chris Bradley took in a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter that was answered when Shrum took a short pass and bolted for a 26-yard touchdown. The fact that Cahokia's two-point conversion was stopped and Marion used Larson for another successful try ended up being important later.
The Comanches took their 22-16 lead on a 14-yard run by Lee with exactly six minutes left. The Wildcats had to play the rest of the game without leading receiver Venson Newsom, who suffered an ankle injury, and had to punt after being pinned at the 5 on the kickoff.
But the Wildcats came up huge on defense with big tackles from Michael Gunn, Clayton Tanner and Fox to get the ball back with a turnover on downs with 2:41 remaining.
Simmons took the Wildcats down the field and tied the game with his scramble drill throw to Fox on the final play from scrimmage.
"I know he was pressured a lot," Fox said. "He got out of it and made a play. That's why we won the ballgame."
It was another entertaining chapter to the football rivalry between Marion and Cahokia, a series that always produces a close game even though Martin doesn't know exactly why that is.
"I have no idea," Martin said. "But I'm glad we're in it every time because a lot of people don't play them tough every time. We've just always had a battle against each other.
"They give us everything we want every single season."
Marion plays at home against Mount Vernon this coming Friday.