Prep Football | Marion uses final drive to beat Cahokia

Simmons ran the ball for another first down, then completed passes to Bruce and Chase Isbell before the last of his 22 completions — his 34rd pass attempt — resulted in his third touchdown and the last of his 319 yards to tie the game.

"We do scramble drill a couple times a week and every pregame," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "Not that play, but we get a base play and have Hunter sneak out right or left and the players have to find the open lane, they have to come back, go deep, whatever they're supposed to do. We do practice scramble drill, and that's really all that turned into."

But it was the perfect scramble drill.

"It was," Martin said. "We tell our guys that when Hunter breaks the pocket, big plays can happen. And we got one there."

Fox was one of eight Marion receivers to catch passes from Simmons in the win — Isbell and Shrum also caught touchdowns — while six players carried the ball for only 47 net yards.

"We just couldn't get the ball and hang onto it," Martin said. "I felt like we were desperate to put a drive together because I knew their defense was tired. We had to put a drive together to wear them down and just couldn't do it."